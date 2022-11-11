Minister for Housing (Māori Housing) Peeni Henare announced a new $19.8 million public and affordable housing project for Rotorua yesterday. Photo / Mead Norton

Minister for Housing (Māori Housing) Peeni Henare announced a new $19.8 million public and affordable housing project for Rotorua yesterday. Photo / Mead Norton

The Government has pledged close to $20 million towards a new public and affordable housing development on Māori-owned land in Rotorua.

Associate Minister for Housing (Māori Housing) Peeni Henare made the announcement in Rotorua yesterday.

He was attending an event opening eight affordable homes in Owhata's Wharenui Rise housing development, backed by $55m in Government infrastructure funding.

Henare confirmed to the Rotorua Daily Post Weekend yesterday the new Manawa Gardens development would receive $19.7m towards stage one, enabling infrastructure works for 80 lots and for the construction of the first 20 affordable rentals.

In a statement, Henare said it would be located on 16 hectares of Māori-titled land owned by Ngāti Whakaue Tribal Lands on Wharenui Rd, close to Wharenui Rise.

"This exciting, new development will provide a community-focused, environmentally friendly living space with affordable homes and kaumātua housing," Henare said.

"Land development is underway with construction due to commence mid-next year."

At the welcome event, Henare said the Wharenui Rise and Manawa Gardens developments marked a "new era".

"When you have a house you start having a platform," Henare said.

"I hope that today's generation and tomorrow's generation can say that Ngāti Whakaue with support from the Government and the council built these homes for our people.

"I'm pleased to hear that soon this will be a bustling community. Families will bring this community to life."

Ngāti Whakaue Tribal Lands chairman David Thomas said Manawa Gardens was to be a six-year project, with Government funding for the first two years.

Thomas said the opening of Wharenui Rise's first eight affordable whānau homes yesterday was a "significant" milestone.

"This is a key event in these people's lives. This is just the start of a dream."

Ngāti Whakaue Tribal Lands chairman David Thomas said Manawa Gardens was to be a six-year project. Photo / Mead Norton

The Wharenui Rise development is part of a housing project announced in 2020 aiming to build 1000 homes.

Stage one of the project has a goal of 200 homes over the next three years. Of the first houses built, 46 were allocated for the general market while eight lots were set aside for first-home buyers.

The Government had pledged $55m in total funding towards infrastructure to support Wharenui Rise, including $35m for State Highway 30 improvements.

Just under 70 people attended the opening of the eight affordable whānau homes at Wharenui Rise yesterday.

Guests included deputy mayor Sandra Kai Fong, Rotorua Lakes Council chief executive Geoff Williams and Te Tūāpapa Kura Kāinga – Ministry of Housing and Urban Development chief executive Andrew Crisp.

Wild rain and winds did not dampen the spirits of families, all first-home owners, walking into their homes for the first time.

First-home owner Hariata Ngatai (left) with her sister Hinemaui Parata, niece and nephew. Photo / Mead Norton

Hariata Ngatai just got married two weeks ago and said she and her husband had found house hunting "scary".

"It was scary to think that if we did buy a house we'd have a million dollars to pay back," Ngatai told the Rotorua Daily Post Weekend.

Ngatai said the kaupapa of having affordable homes for whānau to live in on the whenua was something she was really excited about.

"It's an emotional moment for us because I think this is the dream of our koro, for us to have a home.

"This means so much to us and he'll be looking down on us knowing that his moko and his great moko will be raised here."

The eight affordable homes at Wharenui Rise were constructed with the help and investment of four building companies. Ngatai's home was a Classic Builders project.

Classic Builders Lakes District licence owner Paul Taylor said it was a "privilege" to be a part of the project.

"It's great to be able to provide a nice warm home."

READ MORE:

• Hundreds of children to showcase Māori pride in hotly-contested competition

• Merepeka Raukawa-Tait: Women's rugby is finally getting the attention it deserves

• 'How can we stop this?': Residents fight to stop Kāinga Ora plans

Housing Minister Megan Woods said in the statement that partnership was the key to success in addressing the housing crisis.

"The partnership the Government and Ngāti Whakaue have established is continuing to deliver real housing opportunities to those that need it the most," Woods said.