The Black Ferns celebrate their win against France, ensuring their place in the final. Photo / NZME

OPINION:

There's something refreshing and wholesome about the women's rugby being played in New Zealand.

Presently, there are 12 nations competing here in the Women's Rugby World Cup 2022. It's great rugby, with the teams playing hard to win the coveted cup, but it's something more than that.

The teams appear to have solid values that are evident in the way they conduct themselves.

On the field they play hard and fair, displaying exceptional skills. Off the field, their charm offensive is there for all to see.

They play with pride. They demonstrate total commitment throughout the entire game, holding themselves to the highest standards of player conduct. I'm not surprised to see the positive public reception the games have received.

The Black Ferns' nail-biting last-minute win over France this weekend, which got New Zealand into the finals, has galvanised the country into backing their efforts to win the cup.

Over the years, I think women's rugby was often viewed as a bit of a novelty - not to be taken too seriously.

The first Women's Rugby World Cup was held in 1991 and was finally taken under the wing of the International Rugby Board in 1998.

It is played every four years, but this is the first time it has been played in the Southern Hemisphere.

In New Zealand, we are used to seeing All Blacks adored and put on a pedestal; rugby being the pinnacle of all sporting codes.

Players were accorded special status because they were our sporting heroes. They got star treatment whether it was deserved or not.

That was way back when. Now, the All Blacks have to share the limelight, and I have heard it said there are those who now prefer to watch women's rugby over men's. Maybe I misheard!

To me, women's rugby demonstrates more than great rugby. It displays the collective impact a team can have on girls and women, inspiring them to be the best they can be.

We know that sport can change lives. Whether as a team member or individual player, sportsmen and sportswomen learn self-reliance, resilience, confidence and discipline.

Players become real role models.

They are admired because they inspire. The Black Ferns, with players such as Kennedy Simon, Theresa Fitzpatrick and Ruby Tui, are talented on the field. But I see them as exceptional leaders, too, promoting women's leadership potential off the field.

Because the World Cup is being played in New Zealand for the first time, we are obviously seeing increased interest in the game.

It is being promoted well, and the novel Wā Poi (It's Poi Time) promotion - offering free poi to fans attending games - is a masterstroke of marketing.

The scheduling clash between the Black Ferns' quarter-final in Whangārei and the All Blacks' test in Japan was a rare misstep.

There is a groundswell of popularity and respect for women's rugby at a level never seen before.

Media coverage has stepped up and ensured all teams competing get the attention and recognition their achievements deserve.

This weekend it will be all on. Go the Black Ferns - New Zealand is rooting for you.