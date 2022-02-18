Signage for the settlement will soon match the pā signage at Pākaraka now the name change from Maxwell is official. Photo / Bevan Conley

The official name change from Maxwell to Pākaraka has been warmly welcomed by mana whenua Ngāti Maika.

The New Zealand Geographic Board Ngā Pou Taunaha o Aotearoa made the announcement this week that Land Information Minister Damien O'Connor had confirmed the board's recommendation to change the name of the small settlement near Whanganui.

The former name of Maxwell was a source of grievance for Ngāti Maika and Bob Brownlie, spokesman for the hapū, said Ngāti Maika saw the decision as "an acknowledgment and tribute to our tupuna and the trials they endured".

"Ngāti Maika would like to thank everyone who has supported the Pākaraka name change," he said.

"These include Whanganui Mayor Hamish McDouall and councillors who supported the application to the NZ Geographic Board, the past and present residents of this community who support the change, and Taranaki, Whanganui, and Rangitīkei iwi who took the time to make submissions.

"Finally, we would like to acknowledge Minister Damien O'Connor and the New Zealand Geographic Board for this decision."

Whanganui District Council conducted a public consultation on the name change and published the results in February 2021. There were 255 submissions received, with 189 supporting the name change and 58 opposed.

Letters were sent directly to property owners in the Pākaraka locality, and additional advertising and media promotion was undertaken to enable others with an interest in the area to submit.

Of the remaining submissions, four were neutral and preferred to leave the decision to the NZGB, one submitted an alternative suggestion for the name of the township, and two others sought further consultation to identify a name suitable to both Pākehā and Māori.

O'Connor said the change addressed a long-standing Treaty grievance for mana whenua and Ngāti Maika had sought an outright change of name rather than dual or alternative names.

"None of the reasons given against changing outweighed the case to right this wrong.

"I am pleased we can restore the original Māori name, Pākaraka, meaning a settlement surrounded by an abundance of karaka trees."

NZGB has advised that the updating of the Pākaraka signage, maps, and charts would be completed over time.