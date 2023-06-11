M9 Event to Celebrate Toi Māori: Spotlight on Nigel Borell

Nigel Borell is among the speakers at M9 in July. Photo / Supplied

Curator Taonga Māori at the Auckland War Memorial Museum Nigel Borell wants to spark a wider conversation on toi Māori art.

Borell is among the Māori oratory and performance event M9, which is returning July 6 at the Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre, Auckland and will spotlight nine powerful voices from the world of toi Māori.

Borell MNZM (Pirirākau, Ngāi Te Rangi, Ngāti Ranginui, Te Whakatōhea) is known for his widespread career in the arts and culture sector.

A prominent figure in the field of Māori art, Borell is also known for his work as a curator, writer, and advocate for toi Māori. He specialises in Māori art in both customary and contemporary fields of research.

Presented by Matai Smith, this instalment of M9: He Toi Whakairo, He Mana Tangata – aims to create a rich and diverse cultural landscape that reflects the unique experiences, stories and perspectives of the Māori world. Begging the question: without Māori art – who are we?

For Borell, this question is particularly personal, as his life and career have centred around Māori arts and culture for the past 30 years. He says he is excited and honoured to be part of an event dedicated to profiling toi Māori in a variety of forms.

“The M9 speaker lineup demonstrates the diversity and vitality of contemporary toi Māori, and how it is being used to advocate, to educate, to communicate, and to entertain.”

Joining Borell to collectivise and weave together the tapestries of Māori arts are some of the most well-known mātanga toi in Aotearoa, including Tame Iti, Maisey Rika, Hohepa ‘The HORI’ Thompson, Graham (Mr G) Hoete, Veranoa Hetet, Hoturoa Barclay-Kerr, Nikau Hindin and Sian Montgomery-Neutze.

Borell says that art is so often about communicating complex ideas without words, but M9 is about bringing Māori arts into a space of kōrero.

“This installation of M9 is an opportunity to spark a wider kōrero about what is happening in the toi Māori landscape, and how this is a reflection of our culture and society.”

At M9, Borell will share his learnings through the eyes of an experienced curator of several notable exhibitions.

Borell’s most significant achievement came during his tenure as the Māori art curator at Auckland Art Gallery Toi o Tāmaki from 2015 to 2020. He curated the groundbreaking exhibition “Toi Tū Toi Ora: Contemporary Māori Art” (2020-2021), which showcased the diverse work of contemporary Māori artists and their contributions to the art world. This exhibition garnered international acclaim and solidified Borell’s reputation as a leading figure in the field.

Borell currently serves as the Curator Taonga Māori at The Auckland War Memorial Museum, Tāmaki Paenga Hira. His expertise and dedication contribute to preserving and promoting Māori artistic heritage.

“Toi Māori is central to our identity and our future. It is such an important part of our Māori history and of the history of this country. It is crucial that our stories and art are being told and shared in a way that we control the narratives. The Māori way; the only way,” says Borell.

M9 is supported by NZME, Te Māngai Paho and Tātaki Auckland Unlimited, M9: He Toi Whakairo, He Mana Tangata will take place on July 6, from 7.30 pm to 10.30 pm at the Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre, Aotea Centre.

Tickets can be purchased from www.m9aotearoa.co.nz