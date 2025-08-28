“For Jonah’s legacy, to us, it is so much more than that; we were the ones Jonah loved and lived for,” she said.

“So, for Brayley, Dhyreille and myself, in honouring Jonah, we do things in a way we know he would be fully supportive of and happy with what we are doing.

“For us what’s important is doing right by Jonah, as if he were still here with us, because although we’ve been without him by our side for almost a decade. We know he is our guardian angel in all that we do and I know he would be proud of us with how we’ve handled the immense scrutiny and adversity.”

Nadene Lomu with her and Jonah's boys Dhyreille and Braylee. Photo / Supplied

She said the Jonah Lomu brand carried “immense mana and embodies Jonah’s values of strength, self-belief, and the belief that nothing is impossible”.

Ownership of the Lomu brand, which had been an issue since the rugby superstar’s death in 2015 now sits with Nadene Lomu and her two boys.

Confirmation of the deal with Ellis Rugby comes less than a month since Nadene hit out at the use of his photo on a book profiling some of the greats of All Black rugby, and also the unrelated sale of unlicensed shirts featuring his likeness, autograph and playing number.

She said the UK collection was a positive step forward for her and the kids.

Lomu died in 2015 from a heart attack after battling kidney failure.

Brayley and Dhyreille Lomu with their mum Nadene.

Nadene said her late husband deserved to be “cherished respectfully”.

The test rugby great was adored in the UK from the moment of his 1995 Rugby World Cup heroics - including scoring four tries in a semifinal win over England.

Nadene added other deals were likely after the partnership with Ellis Rugby.

The Jonah Lomu clothing range will be released later this year. Photo / Supplied

“We are excited by this legacy project and many more that the boys and I are working on to honour Jonah,” she said.

Kevin Ellis from Ellis Rugby said he was delighted with the brand collaboration, saying the Jonah Lomu collection would be befitting the stature of the rugby legend.

“This collaboration is an honour,” said Ellis.

Jonah Lomu bowls over England's Mike Catt to score just two minutes into the 1995 semifinal. Photo / Allsport

“Jonah Lomu is a name synonymous with greatness. To be entrusted with developing a range that reflects his legacy is a privilege. And we’re proud to bring his story to life through this collection.”

The collection is set to launch later this year.

The collection includes a T-shirt, polo shirt, traditional rugby jersey, baseball cap, and a letterman-style varsity jacket.

The products incorporate elements that honour Jonah’s story and heritage; his No 11 jersey, the silver fern and a traditional Tongan pattern, acknowledging his proud cultural roots.

Joseph Los’e is an award winning journalist and joined NZME in 2022 as Kaupapa Māori Editor. Los’e was a chief reporter, news director at the Sunday News newspaper covering crime, justice and sport. He was also editor of the NZ Truth and before joining NZME worked for urban Māori organisation Whānau Waipareira.