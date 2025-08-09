Advertisement
Jonah Lomu’s widow accuses Aussie book publisher of exploiting New Zealand rugby legend’s trademark

Joseph Los'e
By
Kaupapa Māori Editor·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

A new documentary with unseen footage shines a light on the remarkable legacy of Rugby star Jonah Lomu. Video / Warner Bros. Discovery

Jonah Lomu’s widow claims an Australian publisher has breached her husband’s trademark – that she controls – with its new rugby book.

Chief executive of the book’s publisher Rockpool, Paul Dennington, said the book is intended to pay tribute to one of the greatest All Blacks of all time -

