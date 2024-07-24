Faumuina represented New Zealand in the Kiwis in 2003 and 2004. He also played for the New Zealand Warriors, Canberra Raiders, and North Queensland Cowboys in the NRL, and the Castleford Tigers and Hull FC in the United Kingdom Super League. He has been based in Rotorua since 2019.

“It’s no secret that I have had my own mental health challenges in the past, but now it’s time to help others by raising awareness of the mental health issues facing men, specifically Māori and Pasifika, and to highlight the help and support that is available,” says Faumuina.

Sione Faumuina was an outstanding NRL player for the Warriors. Photo / FOTOPRESS/Action Photographics

“I have been at rock bottom on numerous occasions in my past – and just like a game of rugby league, I would get myself back up before the downward spiral would begin again. I’m in a good place now and have been for some time, with amazing people around me – including my wife and children.

“I want our men to feel comfortable asking for help, removing the stigma around mental health. But just as importantly, I also want men to know that it’s okay to reach out to check on someone – sometimes that is the most important first step.”

The inaugural League Legends XIII is supported by Wera Aotearoa Charitable Trust (WACT). Chief executive Israel Hawkins says the event aligns with the trust’s own kaupapa and the services it delivers in the Rotorua community.

“As a non-profitable charitable trust, our ultimate goal is to enable communities to be solid, strong and self-supporting.

“Our philosophy is based on giving people the tools to prosper now, and in the future – equipping people to support themselves and those around them in their mental health journey is a really important part of this.

“We’re really pleased to be involved – collectively, we can all make a difference in this space.”

The inaugural League Legends XIII event will include three matches on October 12, as well as a full day of visits to a number of Rotorua businesses that have large Māori and Pasifika male workforces.

A number of community service providers will also be onsite at Puketawhero Park for game day to provide information about the various support that is available.

“While Māori and Pasifika men are over-represented in mental health statistics, we are also over-represented in the NRL, making up almost 50% of the player cohort – the latter is a statistic we should be proud of,” says Faumuina.

“Our tamariki look up to NRL stars, and their parents support them. What better way to engage our community and support men’s mental health than putting on a game of footy featuring our some of the games legends?

“Myself and all the boys are looking forward to connecting with the Rotorua community come October.”

For further information about the League Legends events in October, go to the website.







