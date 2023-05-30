Willie Jackson and Meka Whaitiri. Photo / NZME

Māori Development Minister Willie Jackson has been asked by Labour’s Ikaroa-Rāwhiti electorate to stand against his former Labour and Cabinet colleague Meka Whaitiri at the October elections.

Whaitiri was the Labour MP for the region until she left the Government and hitched her wagon - and her whakapapa - to Te Pāti Māori. She has been nominated by Te Pāti Māori as its Ikaroa-Rāwhiti candidate for the October elections.

Since Whaitiri’s resignation this month, Jackson, Labour’s Māori Party strategist, has been interviewing potential candidates for the Labour-held seat, including whānau of much loved Labour MP Parekura Horomia, who held the seat from 1999 until his death in 2013.

Jackson admitted that during this interview process, members of the electorate had asked that he consider standing in Ikaroa-Rawhiti himself. He has whakapapa to Ngāti Porou and Ngāti Kahungunu as well as Ngāti Maniapoto.

“My preference is not to stand, I would be a very reluctant candidate but I don’t rule it out altogether because you never know in politics and I will help the party out where I can,” Jackson told Iwi Radio 603am.

A staunch advocate for urban Māori, Jackson said Ikaroa-Rāwhiti would not be without a strong Labour candidate.

He has ruled out the managing director of Toitū Tairawhiti, Annette Wehi: “She’s a great leader, absolutely fantastic, but she’s unavailable unfortunately.”

A final decision on Labour’s candidate for Ikaroa-Rāwhiti should be known in a fortnight.