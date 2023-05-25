Tina Turner was at home on stage performing for her millions of fans. Photo / Rob Verhorst/Redferns

Tina Turner was at home on stage performing for her millions of fans. Photo / Rob Verhorst/Redferns

Kiwi singer-songwriter Bic Runga says Tina Turner was a big influence on women singers of her generation and paved the way for singers of today to be strong and independent females.

Turner died at her home in Switzerland at the age of 83, bringing down the curtain on a career that spanned more than six decades.

Bic Runga performed at the Cyclone Gabrielle fundraiser at Parrs Park. Photo / Whakaata Māori

Runga, who is preparing for a July tour to mark the 20th anniversary of her own multi-platinum album, Beautiful Collision, said the grand lady of rock Turner, after a tough start to her life and musical career, stayed true to herself and set the standards for females singers for generations to come.

Runga said Turner’s 1984 multi-platinum album Private Dancer was on her musical radar as a teenager.

“You know that song ‘What’s love got to do…’ I thrashed that all the time. It’s like I love her so much and I think for women of my generation, we always looked up to her and I didn’t realise she was 83 – she always seemed so vibrant. I’m a big fan of Tina Turner. I’m a bit gutted about the news,” Runga told Waatea News.Com.

Tributes flowed online yesterday for Turner, who spent decades on the musical charts.

While Turner had become a recluse in Switzerland in her later years, in March of this year, she posted her support to raise kidney disease awareness.

A post on Turner's social media on March 10, 2023. Photo/ Facebook

“Today is International World Kidney Day. Why is it important? Because kidneys fail without pain. And that’s why I’m telling you today: Show your kidneys love! They deserve it. My kidneys are victims of my not realising that my high blood pressure should have been treated with conventional medicine. I have put myself in great danger by refusing to face the reality that I need daily, lifelong therapy with medication. For far too long I believed that my body was an untouchable and indestructible bastion,” the March 10 post read.

“I am therefore delighted to be able to support a new international campaign for kidney health. You can read the whole story of my disease on the website www.showyourkidneyslove.com. Here you can find out how your kidneys work, what the risk factors are and how you can keep these important organs healthy. Let’s show our kidneys some love!”

Turner had suffered hypertension since the 1970s but in 2017, received a kidney transplant - donated by her husband Erwin Bach.











