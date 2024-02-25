Kīngi Tūheitia to attend inaugural meeting of Pacific traditional leaders in Fiji

KĪngi Tūheitia lights the fire at the Kāpura Ahi ceremony as the final act of last month's hui-ā-motu. Photo / Kiingitanga Facebook Live

Kīngi Tūheitia has accepted an invitation to meet with Pacific traditional leaders in Fiji.

Fijian paramount chief Epenisa Seru Cakobau will host the meeting of leaders from Samoa, Tonga, Hawai’i and Fiji, together with Kīngi Tūheitia, on Bau Island from February 26 to 28.

They will discuss their role in a world impacted by climate change, environmental degradation, economic development and globalisation.

“It is a timely and important kaupapa that the Kiingitanga is honoured to support,” Kīngitanga spokesperson Ngira Simmonds said yesterday.

The meeting is a call for solidarity and collective action by the leaders as they prepare for the Pacific Traditional Leaders Forum and Pacific Festival of Arts in Hawai’i in June.

Simmonds said Kīngi Tūheitia shares the concerns of the leaders for upholding the teachings of their ancestors and caring for current and future generations.

Kīngi Tūheitia will take the light and the mauri (life force) from last month’s hui-ā-motu at Tūrangawaewae to Fiji.

“On the evening of Hui-aa-Motu, Kingi Tuheitia lit the flame of Kāpuri Ahi and invited Rangatira of te Iwi Māori and Te Moana-nui-a-Kiwa to light four other fires representing the four winds,” said Simmonds.

“The flame of unity burns brightly and will be shared in the korero with Pacific Leaders to show that we’re strong and prepared to lead the reawakening of Mana Motuhake.”



