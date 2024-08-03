Patutahi mother of four Kelly Tamanui-Koia is a myeloma blood cancer survivor who underwent a successful trial after being give eight weeks to live.
Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air
More than 300 people a year are diagnosed with the blood cancer myeloma. Patutahi woman Kelly Tamanui-Koia received the life-changing news while studying to become a midwife. Kaupapa Maori reporter Matai O’Connor shares her story.
Kelly Tamanui-Koia never knew what myeloma was until she found out she had it.
The 45-year-old Patutahi mother of four girls, who has been married to Shaun Koia for 13 years, was diagnosed with myeloma in 2021 after doing a good deed.
She had always been a blood donor but after not giving blood for a few years due to getting tattoos, she decided to donate in 2021.
“I had to. With my four daughters, I had to show them resilience. Just because something happens of this nature, even if it’s life-altering, don’t let it stop you from doing what you actually want to do.
“It was a tough time, though, and I felt numb to it all really as it was so unknown what was going to happen.”
When she was diagnosed, her haematologist advised her to do an induction course of the drug lenalidomide for five months.
Problem was that it wasn’t government-funded, meaning Kelly had to stump up the $1000-a-month treatment herself.
Kelly’s husband was the only one of them bringing in an income. They had a bit of savings but not enough to cover it.
Kelly has a group of Hawke’s Bay midwifery friends, who told her they were going to organise a hāngī to raise money for her treatment.
“They were amazing and helped without hesitation. It was really cool because if you couldn’t be there physically to purchase one, they would forward it on to those in need and the homeless. It was helping in two different ways.”
They managed to raise enough money and Kelly began her treatment.
However, before the last month of treatment began, doctors were concerned about the progress of the myeloma.
Kelly carried on with her life. But one day, after helping bring a pēpi into the world, she was informed her treatment had not worked and was given eight weeks to live.
She can’t remember much about what happened after getting the news. She recalls going blank and somehow getting to her parents’ house in Makaraka.
She told them and her brother - who was there for his birthday - before heading home to her husband and youngest daughter.
Kelly was not ready to give in and when her doctor told her there was a clinical trial he thought was suitable for her - involving a six-week screening process - she replied: “Right, let’s get cracking then”.
The following week she was back in Waikato and going through the screening, not knowing if she would get on the trial (known as magnetisMM-5).