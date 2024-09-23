Advertisement
Kaumātua Olympics brings out the best in 91-year-old former Māori All Black Henry Parkinson

Henry Parkinson competed at last week's Kaumātua Olympics. Photo / Sarah Sparks

Former Māori All Black, father, grandfather, great-great-grandfather - legend.

That’s the only way to describe Henry Parkinson who at 91 - he turns 92 in November - is still showing the pride he displayed when playing for Bay of Plenty Rugby, he again carried when he opened the batting for the Bay of Plenty Cricket team and his call up in the 1950s to the Māori All Blacks tour of the Pacific Islands.

Last week the veteran competed at the Kaumātua Olympics at The Peak indoor facility in Rototuna.

Henry doesn’t look or act his age.

One of the games enjoyed by the kaumātua at Rototuna.
“I thought I’d have a bit of fun,” Henry, whose wife Awhina died a decade ago, told the Herald.

He caught the bus up from Rotorua with the ladies in lime green and butterfly fascinators from Ta Taipakeke.

“It’s amazing how many people are here. When you get on you need company, it’s good to be amongst people,” Henry told the Herald.

This is not the first time Henry has featured in the newspaper. In 2014, he was profiled by Rotorua Daily Post editor Jill Nicolas. His zest for life has never been more vibrant.

Henry’s golf putting prowess was on show in ‘Paatiitii Iti’ as he competed head-to-head in the ultimate mini-golf showdown.

The quietly spoken kaumātua was the oldest competitor of the day and research revealed Matua Henry was quite the athlete.

Our People: Henry Parkinson in 2014 had lived in the same Koutu house for 58 years. Photo/Stephen Parker
For eight years, he held the Bay of Plenty schools’ 100-yard (90.44 metres) swimming record and captained Ōpōtiki High’s 1st XV rugby and 1st XI cricket teams.

A winner of multiple athletic titles including the 220 yards (201.168 metres) at the inaugural Māori Games of 1950, he also was the opening batsman for the Bay of Plenty.

Last week though he was one of 340 kaumātua from Tūwharetoa, Hauraki, Taranaki, Te Arawa, Tāmaki, Kirikiriroa, and Huntly areas competing.

It was the 18th year for the event that over the past five years has been run in partnership between Rauawaawa Kaumātua Charitable Trust and Rototuna High schools.

Rangimahora Reddy, chief executive of Rauawaawa Kaumātua Charitable Trust, said it was an honour to host the kaumātua.

“The Kaumātua Olympics is an opportunity to bring and connect kaumātua with services that they may not know of or be able to get to in the one space. To be treated like a king or queen is magic.”

Rangimahora Reddy, chief executive of Rauawaawa Kaumātua Charitable Trust.
“What a beautiful experience to have with your peers. To have your mates around you, and to have fun with all the regions coming together.”

Behind the scenes, the planning has involved a collaborative co-design process, bringing together the trust, the school, senior school students, and kaumātua to ensure everyone’s voices and insights are integral to the kaupapa.

“This my very first year, I’ve only been in the country since February, I’m from Scotland. It’s my first experience of a pōwhiri and a Kaumātua Olympics. It’s been a real cool experience for me personally,” said James Pinkerton of Rototuna Senior High School.

“The partnership that we have with the Rauawaawa Trust is just getting stronger and stronger every year. It’s really positive. Our pupils have an amazing experience which forms part of their NCA credits and goes on their CV which is brilliant.”

The students ran several trial events ahead of the Olympics testing out the activities with kaumātua.

“They told us what was rubbish, what was great, what they loved, and what they hated. Then we altered the activities,” Pinkerton said.

His students not only co-designed the activities, they were also running the huge event.

Henry Parkinson with his mates at the Kaumātua Games in Rototuna.
Ten teams battled it out in Kemu Kihu Paati (Pool Noodle Hockey), Taka Poi Rakau (Kerplunk), Te Pupuhi Pu Nerf (Nerf Gun Shooting), Whakataurite Takirua (Memory Game), Roroa Ono Kapu (Giant 6 Cup), Puurere Kaukaakaa Tekau (Ten Pin Bowling), and Te Tukunga Pooro (Ball Drop).

As the event drew to a close, Matua Henry was asked if he would return next year. With a twinkle in his eye and a playful smile, he replied: “Yes, if I survive.”





