Henry Parkinson competed at last week's Kaumātua Olympics. Photo / Sarah Sparks
Former Māori All Black, father, grandfather, great-great-grandfather - legend.
That’s the only way to describe Henry Parkinson who at 91 - he turns 92 in November - is still showing the pride he displayed when playing for Bay of Plenty Rugby, he again carried when he opened the batting for the Bay of Plenty Cricket team and his call up in the 1950s to the Māori All Blacks tour of the Pacific Islands.
Last week the veteran competed at the Kaumātua Olympics at The Peak indoor facility in Rototuna.
Henry’s golf putting prowess was on show in ‘Paatiitii Iti’ as he competed head-to-head in the ultimate mini-golf showdown.
The quietly spoken kaumātua was the oldest competitor of the day and research revealed Matua Henry was quite the athlete.
For eight years, he held the Bay of Plenty schools’ 100-yard (90.44 metres) swimming record and captained Ōpōtiki High’s 1st XV rugby and 1st XI cricket teams.
A winner of multiple athletic titles including the 220 yards (201.168 metres) at the inaugural Māori Games of 1950, he also was the opening batsman for the Bay of Plenty.
Last week though he was one of 340 kaumātua from Tūwharetoa, Hauraki, Taranaki, Te Arawa, Tāmaki, Kirikiriroa, and Huntly areas competing.
It was the 18th year for the event that over the past five years has been run in partnership between Rauawaawa Kaumātua Charitable Trust and Rototuna High schools.
Rangimahora Reddy, chief executive of Rauawaawa Kaumātua Charitable Trust, said it was an honour to host the kaumātua.
“The Kaumātua Olympics is an opportunity to bring and connect kaumātua with services that they may not know of or be able to get to in the one space. To be treated like a king or queen is magic.”
“What a beautiful experience to have with your peers. To have your mates around you, and to have fun with all the regions coming together.”
Behind the scenes, the planning has involved a collaborative co-design process, bringing together the trust, the school, senior school students, and kaumātua to ensure everyone’s voices and insights are integral to the kaupapa.
“This my very first year, I’ve only been in the country since February, I’m from Scotland. It’s my first experience of a pōwhiri and a Kaumātua Olympics. It’s been a real cool experience for me personally,” said James Pinkerton of Rototuna Senior High School.
“The partnership that we have with the Rauawaawa Trust is just getting stronger and stronger every year. It’s really positive. Our pupils have an amazing experience which forms part of their NCA credits and goes on their CV which is brilliant.”
The students ran several trial events ahead of the Olympics testing out the activities with kaumātua.
“They told us what was rubbish, what was great, what they loved, and what they hated. Then we altered the activities,” Pinkerton said.
His students not only co-designed the activities, they were also running the huge event.
Ten teams battled it out in Kemu Kihu Paati (Pool Noodle Hockey), Taka Poi Rakau (Kerplunk), Te Pupuhi Pu Nerf (Nerf Gun Shooting), Whakataurite Takirua (Memory Game), Roroa Ono Kapu (Giant 6 Cup), Puurere Kaukaakaa Tekau (Ten Pin Bowling), and Te Tukunga Pooro (Ball Drop).