The kapa haka competition is back on for Northland schools. Photo / File

The kapa haka competition is back on for Northland schools. Photo / File

Twelve Northland primary and intermediate schools have battled it out to see who will represent Northland at the national Te Mana Kuratahi competition being held in Nelson next year.

Te Rangi Āniwaniwa, Ngā Huiarau o Kawakawa, and Ngā Mātāpuna o Horahora are the teams that have gained a place in Nelson.

In September last year, organisers cancelled Te Mana Kuratahi after some regions, including Waikato, were moved into alert level 3. That meant a new round of regional qualifying competitions this year. Te Tauihu retains hosting rights for Te Mana Kuratahi in 2023.

Ropata Diamond and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. Photo / Supplied

Te Komiti Ahurea o Waitangi chairman Ropata Diamond says it’s been a long time coming for schools in Northland. But he says while competition is essential, it’s not the main thing.

“The judges, volunteers, and people are here to celebrate kapa haka at this level.”

“It’s a long day for everyone, with the competition starting at 9am on Saturday.”

Te Kāpehu Whetū Juniors have previously qualified for nationals and, although they were chosen this year, principal Te Rerengas Walker echoes the sentiments of Diamond.

“Giving children the language is the main thing. This competition is only a means to make this kaupapa better.”

“To see the kids uphold the mana of the language, their whānau, and the purpose of our school.”

Judge Tāpeka Henare says the judges wanted to see the tamariki happy on the competitive stage.

“The children must remember that they are special, that they descend from their chiefly ancestors, and to be strong in their language.”