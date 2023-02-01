Wellingtonian musician and Fulbright scholar Dexter Stanley-Tauvao together with New York violinist Bridget Kinneary traveled to Kaitaia from New York last month to hold a series of music workshops and a special music recital at Kaitaia’s Pompallier School church.

Wellingtonian musician and Fulbright scholar Dexter Stanley-Tauvao together with New York violinist Bridget Kinneary traveled to Kaitaia from New York last month to hold a series of music workshops and a special music recital at Kaitaia’s Pompallier School church.

Award-winning New York musicians, plus some of New Zealand’s best choir conductors, were just some of the talent to visit the Far North recently.

Wellington musician and Fulbright scholar Dexter Stanley-Tauvao and New York violinist Bridget Kinneary traveled to Kaitaia from New York last month to hold a series of music workshops and a special music recital at Kaitaia’s Pompallier School church.

Stanley-Tauvao is currently studying a MA Jazz Drums in New York, with Kinneary studying a MA at the prestigious Aaron Copland School of Music Manhattan.

Opeloge Ah Sam, Kaitaia College HOD Music, organised the mini-tour.

“I used to mentor Dexter during his undergraduate days at Victoria University when I taught there between 2012-2014,” Ah Sam said.

“The students really loved this experience, especially the recital where some of our seniors got to perform with Dexter and saw first-hand just how good he really is.

“We have students here, talented and hard-working enough, to achieve excellence in the music industry across New Zealand and the world.

“I want them to realise they don’t have to just gig in Kaitaia for the next 20-30 years and miss out on fulfilling their amazing potential.”

Ah Sam said it was his goal to eventually establish and run a summer music school at Kaitaia College where musicians of international calibre could work with students and adult musicians interested in learning or improving their skills.

The musical treat was followed by a special visit from Voices NZ conductors Fiona Wilson and Rowan Johnston who came north to run choral workshops with the Kaitaia Community Voices Choir and the Kaitaia College Choir.

The conductors were in Kaitaia for two days last week where they ran lessons and workshops with the choirs and performed with both choirs at Kaitaia’s Te Ahu Centre.

Ah Sam (who is also part of the Musika Collective band) will perform at the upcoming Lakeside Vibes Festival, Kaitaia’s A&P Show and will open for a jazz-funk event in Waipu featuring some of New Zealand’s leading jazz-funk musicians and former Commodores bassist Ronald La Praed’s band.

“I am also looking at recording some new jazz tunes as a group in March,” he said.

“Our Kaitaia Community Voices choir is preparing for some upcoming recording projects, performances across Northland and to compete at the World Choir Games next year.”















