The jobs on offer cover a wide spectrum.

Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air

See below for English translation

Mā te whenua, mā te moana e ora ai te iwi

Kai te whakamārohitia te kaupapa whakahauora wai wawara o Tarawera me āna hoa moana. Nā te papai o tēnei kaupapa kua whakatūngia ētehi tūnga mahi hou hai kawe hai whakamau te māuriora o Tarawera.

He kaupapa nā TALT i ākina kia whai mahi te iwi kia mā anō ai ngā wai moana o tēnei takiwā. Ko te titiro matawhānui a TALT, tuatahi ake ko te whakahono tangata, tuarua ko te kauawhiawhi kaupapa rangatira e mana ai te iwi o Tarawera me ngā taratī Māori tiaki whenua.

Tuatoru ko te whakamana hoki te hunga nō rātau te whenua ake me te hunga mahi o te hāpori e ngākau pono ana ki te oranga o ngā roto moana e waru.

E tiketike ai ngā mātāpono o Ngai Te Arawa. Ara ko te atawhai moana, ko te whakaū tikanga manaaki moana me te kohi me te tuku mātauranga. Ki te tawhā o Ōkāreka, ka rere ngā roto moana o Ōkāreka, Ōkataina, Rotokakahi, Rotomahana me Tikitapu ki te moana nui o Tarawera. Ka rere a Ōkaro me Rerewhakaaitu ki Rotomahana nā wai rā ka rere atu ki moana Tarawera.

Ka nui te tāwariwari o ngā tūnga mahi nei, ko te mea nui ko te mātauranga whānui me ngā pūkenga whānui o te pou tono mahi. Ki te waimarie te pou tono mahi, ka whakaae te mahi mai i tana kāinga, te tari mahi me te hunga mahi o TALT rānei ki te taha o ētehi atu pou mahi nō te iwi e tautohu ana ki te puku o Tarawera.

E mea ana e pūare ana te tatau mahi ki te whakawhitiwhiti.

Me ka whakawhiwhia te tangata ki tana tūnga ka karangahia ia he Pou Hononga Taiao. He mahi tuturu hoki tēnei mahi. Ka nui te pukumahi o ēnei tangata ko tētehi o ngā whāinga nui ko te tūhonohono ki te hunga e tukituki whenua ana.

Nā ēnei momo tangata te mōhiotanga me pēwhea e pai ake ai te whakahau i ngā rautaki e piki ai te mauriora o moana Tarawera, ko tāna hoki he āta mirimiri, he āta whakapuru i ngā kōwhao raruraru. Ka nui te pirangi ki tētehi Kairaraunga. Ko tāna he titiro whānui ki ngā puna mātauranga kua ū mai ki te tarouma o te tari.

He tūnga hurahura hoki tēnei whaihoki he tūnga tuturu. Engari me mātau te tangata ki te mahi hangarau ara ko te kawe i te GIS he kaupapa mahere, ā, me mōhio hoki ia ki te mātauranga pūtaiao.

Ko te kauawhiawhi whakakakau kai te tūnga Whakapā Taiao. Me ka waimarie e koe ki tēnei tūnga ka riro māu te paipa kōrero ki te iwi whānui, ki ngā Taratī Māori, ki te hāpori me ngā tōpūtanga huhua. He tūnga hao mātauranga me te tuku mātauranga mā ngā aka tuku kōrerorero. E hoa mā, he tūnga pukumahi hoki tēnei engari he kotahi mā rua hāora anake kua whakaritea ki tēnei tūnga.

Ko te whakaaro ki te whakaaraara tētehi pahi mahi tētehi rautaki whakaaro i puta mai hai amo i te kaupapa nui ko te whakamana i ngā wai ehuehu o Tarawera. Nō te tau e rua mano, kotahi tekau mā wha ka whakatūngia e Te Kaunihera o te moana o Toi Te Huatahi te rautaki Tarawera Lakes Restoration. Ko te ngako o tēnei mahere ko te whakahaumanutanga o Tarawera moana.

Ko te rautaki nō mua i te whakaputanga o tēnei mahere kāre kau ana he kikokiko. Ka takitahingia ngā roto moana me te pokanoa ki te whakawhanaungatanga o ngā roto moana, tētehi ki tētehi. Nō te Aperira nō te tau e rua mano, kotahi tekau mā rima ka whakaarangia te pahi Tarawera Lakes Restoration Working Party, ko te whakaaro tuatahi ki te wānanga i te āhuatanga me te whakaaro o tēnei pahi, he aha ngā painga ka hua mai hai whakaihiihi anō ai i te moana o Tarawera.

Ka pūarengia ngā tūru ki te hunga o te kāinga, nā wai rā ka tae te iwi ka tae te hapū ngā rangatira o te kaunihera, ngā rangatira hoki o te kaunihera -ā-rohe, te hunga hoki nō rātau te whenua, ētehi mema o Rerewhakaaitu Project me te Lake Tarawera Ratepayers Association.

Nō mai anō nō mai anō tō mātau herenga ki ngā wai kanakana o moana Tarawera. Kua roa a Tūhourangi e mahi ana i ngā wai o Tarawera, kua roa a Tūhourangi e kaukau ana i ngā wai ora o Tarawera.

Nā reira tā mātau kaha whakaae ki ngā kaupapa rangatira e hiki ai te wehi o te wai orooro o Tarawera kia kauria ngā wai e ngā whakatupuranga.

Koina te painga o ēnei tūnga mahi hou nei i whatia ai tā mātau nohanga ki runga ki ēnei whenua i te hū nui o Rotomahana nō te Pīpiri o te tau kotahi mano, e waru rau e waru tekau mā ono. E tika ana te kōrero mā te whenua, mā te moana e ora ai te iwi. —Raimona Inia

English Translation

The campaign to ensure the health and wellbeing of Lake Tarawera and her contributing seven lakes is stepping up a gear.

And that means jobs for our people.

Te Arawa Lakes Trust is spearheading the recruitment drive. TALT envisages that the team will connect, provide support, and pursue opportunities to empower Tarawera iwi, Māori land trusts, landowners, and community care groups to implement projects to ensure that the long-term care of the eight lakes reflects Te Arawa values and incorporates cultural monitoring, practices and mātauranga.

In the Ōkāreka caldera, Lakes Ōkāreka, Ōkataina, Rotokakahi, Rotomahana and Tikitapu drain into Lake Tarawera, either via surface water or groundwater flows.

Lake Ōkaro and Lake Rerewhakaaitu drain first to Lake Rotomahana, then to Lake Tarawera.

There is a lot of flexibility around the roles. Much will depend on the skillsets of candidates.

Successful candidates can operate from home or an office with TALT or other iwi within the Tarawera Lakes System.

Job sharing is welcome.

Pou Hononga Taiao or community connectors could be part-time or fulltime. The roles will be busy, dynamic, and varied, to connect with people at a grass roots level.

The connectors will determine where to best focus efforts/actions to enhance the well-being of the Tarawera Lakes System and take steps to resolve gaps in capacity and/or capability to realise these aspirations.

A Kairaraunga Taiao (Data Manager) is wanted. This person will be able to oversee the collation, analysis, and visualisation of data for this project. This will be a busy and varied full-time role, which includes technical support in terms of GIS mapping and science communication.

Communications Support is offered in the role of Whakapā Taiao.

This role is the conduit of information, supporting effective communication with our Iwi, Māori Land Trusts, communities, and organisations. Being knowledgeable on varying methods of engagement is important, as well as the collecting and sharing of information through our many communication pathways. This is a busy and varied part-time role (12 hours a week).

The appointment of a team is another step in the restoration of Lake Tarawera.

In 2014 the Bay of Plenty Regional Council produced the Tarawera Lakes Restoration Plan which sought to identify actions to cap the total nitrogen and reduce total phosphorus concentrations in Lake Tarawera to improve water quality.

The approach up until that time was to address each lake in isolation, without consideration of the interaction between them. Its effectiveness was limited and more work on groundwater was needed.

In April 2015, the Tarawera Lakes Restoration Working Party was set up to discuss the draft Tarawera Lakes Restoration Plan.

Representatives from a number of established organisations and groups were specifically invited to be members of the Working Party. Membership was kept open and additional groups and individuals joined as required.

Members included iwi and hapū, councillors and staff from the Regional Council and Rotorua Lakes Council, landowners,

Rerewhakaaitu Project and the Lake Tarawera Ratepayers Association.

We of Tuhourangi have a special relationship with Lake Tarawera and her magnificent surroundings.

Any action to keep them healthy and well for our future generations is paramount.

These jobs continue a tradition among our people that was interrupted by the eruption on June 10, 1886.

Our lakes and our maunga provide employment and nurture for our people.