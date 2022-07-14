On the kaupapa with Whanau Ora is Kawana Waititi.

On the kaupapa with Whanau Ora is Kawana Waititi.

He whakatinana i ngā moemoeā te kaupapa

Nō te orokohanga mai o te ao e tū nenehawa nei tātou te tangata ki ngā whakamiharotanga o te tārouma o Rangi e tū nei, he ihi, he wehi, he whakaohoooho.

Nā reira i ū ai ngā tūpuna ki te whenua e takoto nei, i mātau hoki ai ngā tūpuna ki te whakatō me te hauhake kai. Ko te mana i takea mai i ngā tini whetū o te rangi.

Nā kua tikina atu ko te ihi o te kāhui whetū hai kaupapa whakamana tangata kai te whakahaerengia e Whanau Ora ko Ngā Tini Whetū te ingoa. He kaupapa i taka mai i te hinengaro o Sir Mason Durie, tētehi pūkenga nui o te ao mātauranga me te ao hauora.

Ko te kaupapa Nga Whare Tapa Wha tētehi anō o āna kaupapa he mea whakaara ake i te tau kotahi mano, e iwa rau, e waru tekau mā wha, he kaupapa i puta mai i ngā rangahau a te Maori Women's Welfare League i oti noa i a rātou i te paunga o te tau kotahi mano, e iwa rau, e whitu tekau.

Ko ngā pātū o te whare, e pou hauora e mana ai te tangata. Ko ngā pakitara o te whare he wāhanga e hāngai pū ana ki te oranga o te tangata, nā wai ki te mauri o Papatuanuku e taketake ai ngā hua katoa ka puta mai. Ko te taha tinana tētehi pakitara, ko te hinengaro tētehi atu pakitara, ko te wairua me te whānau ngā mea whakamutunga.

Ko tā te kaupapa Ngā Tini Whetū he whakatinana i ngā moemoeā o te tangata o te whānau rānei, nō reira ka noho ia te tuarima o te huinga tokowha. Ko Whanau Ora te tūāpāpā e pupuri nei i te mauri o tēnei kaupapa. Ko Ross Wesche tētehi o ngā paearahi, ko Brooke Aldridge te pou whakahaere.

Ko te tikanga kia whakarewangia te whakatauira mo ngā tau e rua, engari ka hē katoa tēnei rautaki i te māuiui urutā, ka tere kē ia mō ngā marama e iwa.

Ae, i hē ngā mamari o tō tātou waka hou nei, wheoi anō he mea e kore e taea te pēhwea, nā reira e rite ai tātou ki ngā tūpuna o nehe, ka ūpoko mārō ki ngā hau pūkerikeri, ka karo, ka huri, ka koke whakatemua, nā wai rā ka tae ki te pae o te rangi'. Ka ū te tīma ki te mana o te kaupapa hai whakaihiihi i te hāpori, ngā whānau, ngā hapū otīā te iwi whānui tonu.

"Ko te whāinga ki a rangatira ai te hunga ka noho mai i tēnei kaupapa, kia tika te tāhūhū o te tangata, nā wai rā, kia arahina rātou e te paearhi ki te rapu māramatanga, kia mōhio ai rātou ki te hiahia o te ngākau, kia whakapūare katoa ngā tatau o te ngākau tangata ki tōna pae tawhiti, ki tōna whetū kōmata, otīā ka tū mai ia, hai pou kaiāwha mō te hāpori mō tōna ake whānau.

Hai tā Ross ka noho mai ko mātou, ko ngā paearahi hai arahi, hai ketuketu i ngā kare-ā-roto o te tangata kātahi nā ka whakatakotohia he huarahi moemoeā. Ko tā mātou he whakapakari i a rātou ki a tū tangata ai ki ngā tini āwhā o te wā, ko te moemoeā o te tangata te paetawhiti, koia te whāinga matua'.

"Ka puta te tangata he ahakoa he iti, he ahakoa he nui, ko taua mana he whakaihiiihi i te hāpori me te hapū otīā te iwi whānui tonu, e tika ana kia kitea te ūpoko kākā o te hāpori e tetekō ana ka ihi rangaranga hoki ai te hāpori.

Ko tetehi anō painga he hīkoinga ngātahi tēnei kaupapa ko te paearahi me te pou o te whānau.

Jacob Tautari no Whanau Ora.

"Ka whakaurua te pou moemoeā ki tētehi kaupapa ki tētehi wānanga rānei, nā wai kua haere hoki mātou ki a tino mātau ai mātou ki te matū kai te whāia e rātou ngā pou moemoeā, e kaha hoki ai tā mātou awhina i a rātou".

Me whakamihi hoki rā e mātou ki a ACC ki a Oranga Tamariki me Te Puni Kokiri nā tō rātou whakapono mai e whai huruhuru pūtea nei Ngā Tini Whetū.

Kai te takiwā, ā, kai ngā tōpito huhua o te motu nei tēnei kaupapa. Ko te whāinga nui kia whakakīa ngā tahataha o tō tātou whenua ki ngā rangatira ki ngā tangata whakaohoooho wairua e rangatira anō ai te wairua o tātou te Māori.

"Ko te kaupapa nui ki a whai waewae anō tātou te Māori, he iwi rangatira tātou nō reira e tika ana kia tika hoki rā tā tātou awhina ki a pūhakehake ai te puna mātauranga e rere rangitūhāhā ai te wehi o te moemoeā'.

Wheoi anō hei tā Ross; ' Whakaiti ana ahau, e pūare ana ngā kokonga o ngā whare huhua ki ahau nō reira anō taku whakamihi ki ngā pou moemoeā, nōku te maringi nui".

— Na Raimona Inia i whakamaori

English Translation

Since time immemorial people all over the world have looked to the heavens for guidance and inspiration, gazed in wonder at the shining stars.

Our tupuna navigated their way to Aotearoa by the stars, our people grow and gather food by the phases of the moon.

Now there is a kaupapa facilitated by Whānau Ora which encourages whānau to dream.

Ngā Tini Whetu is an initiative designed by Sir Mason Durie, highly respected academic and leader of public and indigenous health and wellbeing.

Sir Mason in 1984 developed the model of Ngā Whare Tapa Whā in response to research by the Māori Women's Welfare League in the late 1970s.

The model describes health and wellbeing as a wharenui with four walls.

Each wall represents a dimension of our health and our connection to Papatuanuku forms the foundation. The dimensions are tinana, hinengaro, wairua and whānau.

This latest kaupapa, Ngā Tini Whetu, helps bring moemoeā to the surface and navigates whānau to become experts in all aspects of their moemoeā and become aspirational figures for their whanau.

Whānau Ora is the umbrella for the kaupapa. In Te Arawa Whānau Ora that comprises three paearahi, a programmes manager and Brooke Aramoana-Arlidge as the manager to oversee the service, which also has providers Poutiri Trust and Te Waiariki Purea Trust to deliver Ngā Tini Whetu.

Paearahi Ross Wesche said the pilot programme was to run for two years but was impacted by covid and the subsequent lockdowns and restrictions so that it effectively ran for only 18 months nine months.

"It did impact on how we met, how we communicated and how we usually do things but we as Māori adapt and find other ways to do things so we learnt how to deal with things covid and learnt how to combat this to our advantage."

The team persevered with the kaupapa and encourages whānau to hopefully inspire their wider whānau, hapū, iwi and community.

"We want them to be inspired and become self-sufficient and point others in the same direction. We want them to take up the challenge to dream and reach their own potentials."

The over-riding purpose is for Māori whānau to become aspirational figures within their own whānau and wider community, iwi and hapū.

Ross said the programme involves paearahi to investigate and navigate the whānau towards their moemoeā to find other people and services that will help benefit and make their moemoeā come to fruition so they can then become self-sufficient.

"We try to arm them with with everything possible to get them to their moemoeā and become aspiratonal Māori."

Successful adaptation of the kaupapa benefits everyone.

"Every whānau's success, no matter how small or big, filters through into their own whānau through to the community hapū iwi.

"Having an aspirational figure in your community is always beneficial."

Dealing with such an innovative concept meant paearahi trained alongside whānau once they had navigated to find services that would benefit and help them with their moemoeā.

"We would enrol them and sometimes ourselves in other programmes or seminars to better understand what is involved in realising their moemoeā.

"Paearahi, as well as the whānau, would gain a better understanding of the moemoeā and we both can pass on knowledge to other whānau with similar aspirations."

ACC, Oranga Tamariki and Te Puni Kōkiri commissioning agency help fund Ngā Tini Whetu and allocate pūtea for the programme.

Ngā Tini Whetu operates regionally and nationally with offices dotted all over the country.

The goal is to produce aspirational figures and develop self-sufficient whānau that design their own pathway through life and are less reliant on the social-welfare system.

"The kaupapa is to make our māori whānau self-reliant, to make them aspirational figures within their whānau's and wider community for generations to come."

As for his role on this journey Ross said: "It's a privilege to be let into the private life of our whānau and therefore an honour to be able to dream their moemoeā alongside them."