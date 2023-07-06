Julian Batchelor speaks at a Kerikeri meeting in March. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Julian Batchelor’s Stop Co-Governance roadshow heads to Tauranga this weekend and that’s causing tension among locals.

Tauranga Moana iwi are upset at Mt Maunganui Community Hall’s decision to allow Batchelor to set up there, while its representatives insist they are being apolitical in allowing it.

Tauranga Moana kaumātua Buddy Mikaere is shocked at the decision.

“I can’t see how a facility set up to service a community is allowing an event, a public event, which will exclude members of that same community.

“We need to object to this kind of race-based nonsense being given a platform.”

Batchelor and his followers have been accused of denying Māori and protesters entry into the roadshow, with Marlborough filmmaker Keelan Walker reportedly refused entry to a meeting held in Blenheim because he wasn’t a “good Māori”.

Racism ‘unwelcome’

Mikaere says that shows a level of racism that shouldn’t be welcome in Tauranga.

Buddy Mikaere, Ngāi Tamarāwaho. Photo / NZME

“You’re only allowed to get in if you are a good Māori, I’m not quite sure what that means, and you’re denied entry if you’re a bad Māori.

“What he is saying is there are elite Māori who are setting themselves to take over the country and the vehicle for doing that is through co-governance. That’s just nonsense.

But community hall administrators say anyone who wants to use the hall is welcome.

Mt Maunganui Senior Citizens Association president Nick Horton says they wouldn’t deny anyone use of the hall as long as it was used as a safe space with no illegal activity. He says the discussion of co-governance is a good thing.

‘Important to talk’

“As a venue, we are politically neutral and my opinions and the committee’s opinions are absolutely irrelevant.

“Every argument has two sides, so it’s important that we talk about things because, if we close down discourse and we close down what we are talking about, then everyone loses.”

Three rallies have been organised over the next three days and opponents of the rally are also expected to attend.