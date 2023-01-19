Jacinda Ardern’s popularity revealed as the PM steps down, Fire crews respond to building fire overnight and prosecutors announce Alec Baldwin’s fate in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Jacinda Ardern’s popularity revealed as the PM steps down, Fire crews respond to building fire overnight and prosecutors announce Alec Baldwin’s fate in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Māori want Labour’s strong Māori caucus to select one of their own to take over the reigns from outgoing Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

Ardern spectacularly announced yesterday that she was stepping down as Prime Minister and would be gone from the ninth floor of the Beehive before February 7 - the day after Waitangi Day.

Te Pāti Māori president John Tamihere said it was now time for Labour’s Maori caucus to take the opportunity to promote one of their own.

Māori MPs bandied as potential Prime Ministers include Justice Minister Kiritapu Allan, Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta, Labour Party Deputy Leader Kelvin Davis and Defence Minister Peeni Henare.

Outgoing Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, with her deputy, Kelvin Davis. Photo / NZME

Willie Jackson is not seen as a prime minister contender but will still play an important role in the upcoming election on October 14.

Tamihere said Ardern should be acknowledged for shepherding Aotearoa through some of the most difficult times of our history but the time was right for a Māori to step up.

“I think in history, when we look back at it, she did a great job,” Tamihere said.

“She was an outstanding leader with empathy and compassion.”

Te Pāti Māori co leader Rawiri Waititi said now the emotional dust had settled, Labour’s Māori MPs must exert their mana.

“It is now time for Labour, with the biggest Māori caucus ever, to continue breaking glass ceilings by appointing a tangata whenua Leader as the Prime Minister to lead the Government into the next election,” Waititi said.

“Anything less than this will be taking Aotearoa backwards from Jacinda Ardern’s reign.”

National Urban Māori Authority chair and Te Kohao Health CEO Lady Tureiti Moxon said the incoming prime minister must be up to play with and supportive of Māori issues.

“They [incoming PM] need to have the courage to support mana motuhake and tino rangatiratanga – by Māori for Māori – so we are enabled to look after our own, our own way. Not undermine all the hard work to date,” Moxon said.

“‘Business as usual’ doesn’t work. It disadvantages Māori and continues to create inequities. There is no privilege in being landless, poor or sick.”

“In terms of her successor, I believe any one of our Māori Members of Parliament could do it justice if given the opportunity.

“Of course, I would like to see a Māori in the role as Pirimia, but I don’t know if Aotearoa is ready for it or indeed the current members of the Labour Party.”



