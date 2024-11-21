Advertisement
Iwi of Origin: Tāmaki Mākaurau ‘Pā Wars’ returns for year 17 at Bruce Pulman Park

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
Get set for Iwi of Origin at Bruce Pulman Park. Photo / Supplied

Iwi of Origin organisers are calling all Māori throughout Tāmaki Makaurau to come together for the one-day kaupapa of sport, culture, wellbeing and whanaungatanga.

Taking place on Saturday, November 23 at Bruce Pulman Park, South Auckland, Iwi of Origin fosters health and wellbeing as a means of mana motuhake among urban Māori.

The by-Māori, for-Māori event encourages an active lifestyle through a selection of sports and kaupapa Māori games.

Mere Rangihuna, Aktive’s Māori participation manager and Iwi of Origin event producer, says the event underscores the importance of young people engaging in more than seven hours of physical activity a week.

She says the sports festival is committed to increasing wellbeing and physical activity for whānau Māori in Tāmaki, particularly rangatahi and tamariki.

“Iwi of Origin aims to be the premier Māori waiora (health) event in Tāmaki, fostering wellbeing and physical activity in Tāmaki Makaurau in a whānau-friendly way. We want Māori to feel they have a space to come together and celebrate being Māori,“ Rangihuna said.

“This significance of connecting Māori communities at Iwi of Origin underscores the importance of creating spaces where Māori can embrace their culture and identity through physical activity."

This year’s sports include poitarawhiti (netball), whutupōro takiwhitu (rugby sevens), poitūkohu (basketball), rīki (rugby league), pā whutupōro (touch) and Māori traditional games like ki-o-rāhi, urutomo and poi toa.

Supporting Iwi of Origin are several notable leaders in the sports community, including Tāmaki Makaurau Poitarawhiti, Te Hiku o Te Ika Māori Rugby, Tāmaki Makaurau Poitūkohu, Counties Manukau Māori Rugby League and Māori Touch NZ.

Manu Pihama, Aktive’s Māori partnerships manager, sees the event as a valuable opportunity to inspire not only tamariki and rangatahi, but whole communities to lead more active lives.

“We know through experience that tamariki and rangatahi influence parents and grandparents, so we work to make Iwi of Origin accessible for all members of the whānau,” he said.

Iwi of Origin, Bruce Pulman Park, Saturday, November 23.

Further information and event details are available on aktive.org.nz.






