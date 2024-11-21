Get set for Iwi of Origin at Bruce Pulman Park. Photo / Supplied

Iwi of Origin organisers are calling all Māori throughout Tāmaki Makaurau to come together for the one-day kaupapa of sport, culture, wellbeing and whanaungatanga.

Taking place on Saturday, November 23 at Bruce Pulman Park, South Auckland, Iwi of Origin fosters health and wellbeing as a means of mana motuhake among urban Māori.

The by-Māori, for-Māori event encourages an active lifestyle through a selection of sports and kaupapa Māori games.

Mere Rangihuna, Aktive’s Māori participation manager and Iwi of Origin event producer, says the event underscores the importance of young people engaging in more than seven hours of physical activity a week.

She says the sports festival is committed to increasing wellbeing and physical activity for whānau Māori in Tāmaki, particularly rangatahi and tamariki.