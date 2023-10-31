Prime Minister-elect Christoper Luxon has some big decisions to make to form the next Government. Photo / Alex Burton

Incoming Prime Minister Christopher Luxon has reiterated National doesn’t support a review of the Treaty of Waitangi.

Final election results will be out Friday afternoon, with the weekend likely to be filled with talks with potential coalition partners.

During the campaign, Act leader David Seymour said a referendum on the Treaty of Waitangi is a bottom line for his party, but Luxon said National wasn’t interested and as the majority party of the coalition, it controls the bottom lines.

“Our policy has been it’s not something we support in the National Party and so I’m not getting into conversations with respect [to] coalition partners but as I’ve said before the election, that is not something we support,” Luxon said.

Pre-election, Seymour said he wanted a debate and referendum on the Treaty of Waitangi.

Luxon said he would prefer a coalition with just Act but will talk with New Zealand First leader Winston Peters if need be.

