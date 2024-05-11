Māori nursing students at their national conference held in Manukau. Photo / Te Ao Māori News

Hundreds of budding Māori nurses gathered at their national hui in Auckland last week, where some outlined their concerns about an already stretched nursing workforce.

The theme of the National Māori Student Conference was “Mā te kotahitanga e whai kaha ai tātou katoa” (Only in unity will we breed strength for all).

The 34th annual conference was held at Ngā Kete Wānanga marae, Manukau Institute of Technology.

Te Kaunihera o Ngā Neehi Māori tumuaki Jo Marino (Ngāti Porou, Te Arawa) said the conference helps develop connections between students and practising nurses and is a chance to share resources.

“It is the Māori nurses who will look after the students. They are the future.”

Naquoia Rakete (Ngāpuhi, Ngai Tai ki Tōrere), a student who attended the meeting from the South Island, said meetings like the conference have helped her journey from working on a dairy farm to pursuing a career in nursing.

“There are a range of resources that are available to help Māori nurses. Māori nurse leaders and Māori meetings such as this are just some of the resources that help students who are going for their nursing certificate.”

Dwindling nurse numbers

Nurse numbers are dwindling around the country, with many heading to Australia for higher salaries there.

Rakete said the possibility of going to Australia is an option but only for a short period.

“The goal is to go there to learn new skills and return home to my iwi, to my hapu, as that is the ultimate goal.”

Other students said they would prefer practising in New Zealand as their main purpose of joining the profession is to care for their own.

“You don’t join nursing for the money. I think that’s the last thing on our minds,” one student said

“For me personally, I joined nursing to help my people and my people are here,” another said.

The students say the pressures aren’t just on Māori because there are political pressures contributing to the decrease in nurse numbers.

Although there are shortages now, the number of students is on the increase.

Rakete said she would encourage all Māori thinking of pursuing a nursing profession and to not worry as there are resources to help them.

“There are many groups, many Māori workers who support Māori nurses in New Zealand.”

Friday was the last day of the conference.