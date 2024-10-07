Plans for the Hopuhopu papakāinga.

Te Arataura Chair Tukoroirangi Morgan is welcoming this morning’s announcement by Minister of Māori Development and Associate Housing Minister Tama Potaka that will kickstart the iwi’s first stage of its housing development in Hopuhopu.

Morgan said the initiative has been tossed around over many years and that Potaka advocated for the project, which will see 57 new homes built on the whenua.

“This is a game-changer for whānau who need the assurance of a home to raise their children in a community that is safe and aligned to our Kīngitanga values,” he said.

“Minister Potaka has shown real leadership today and we are extremely grateful for his advocacy inside his Cabinet to get this kaupapa over the line.

“It is not lost on us that our late Kīngi Tūheitia Pōtatau Te Wherowhero VII led his final Kīngitanga Accord event with the previous Labour administration last year that made today possible.”