Achieving physical fitness also involves mental resilience.

A group fitness kaupapa called Tamatū and designed for tāne is aiming to help them reach their fitness goals.

Benjamin Tawhara (Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Kahu, Te Rarawa) endured losing a friend to suicide last year.

He said the loss of his friend wasn’t the only motivation to start Tamatū, but it was one of the kickstarting factors that got him into action.

Tawhara said the goal was to improve his life for himself and for his family, his community and for the people he associated with.

“People want to lose weight but I think for us, for me and my committee, it’s about resilience, mental resilience to stay solid and weather the storm.”

Tawhara said a lot of young men were into drugs and alcohol and it “hindered their processing and they just make dumb decisions”.

“Being healthy in mind and body is simple but effective”.

Benjamin Tawhara: "Being healthy in mind and body is simple but effective." Photo / Supplied

Tawhara explained the programme started off with him making a commitment and practising what he preached by starting and completing the first six-week programme.

Tawhara led by example, saying the application of physical fitness was able to show people around him he was being more positive and more active, and that started having a ripple effect on those people.

“It’s a kickstart; it takes time, energy and commitment.”









WHERE TO GET HELP

If it is an emergency and you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

For counselling and support:

Lifeline: Call 0800 543 354 or text 4357 (HELP)

Suicide Crisis Helpline: Call 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO)

Need to talk? Call or text 1737

Depression helpline: Call 0800 111 757 or text 4202

For children and young people:

Youthline: Call 0800 376 633 or text 234

What’s Up: Call 0800 942 8787 (11am to 11pm) or webchat (11am to 10.30pm)

The Lowdown: Text 5626 or webchat

For help with specific issues:

Alcohol and Drug Helpline: Call 0800 787 797

Anxiety Helpline: Call 0800 269 4389 (0800 ANXIETY)

OutLine: Call 0800 688 5463 (0800 OUTLINE) (6pm-9pm)

Safe to talk (sexual harm): Call 0800 044 334 or text 4334

All services are free and available 24/7 unless otherwise specified.

For more information and support, talk to your local doctor, hauora, community mental health team, or counselling service. The Mental Health Foundation has more helplines and service contacts on its website.