To meet the challenge’s stringent criteria, the building had to generate its own energy, manage all water on site, and use sustainable materials.
Brown elaborates on the multifaceted approach.
“We have to generate enough power to run all the buildings without any extra energy coming to site ... we have to collect all the roof water, and manage all water on site.”
The design also had to prioritise health and wellbeing, ensuring the building was free of harmful chemicals.
“We have to look at volatile organic compounds, all the gasses, off-gas things,” says Brown.
Moreover, beauty was a key focus, with a biophilic plan that connects the building with the natural world.
Nicole Thompson, landscape architect, emphasises the significance of the land’s history in shaping the project. The site had once been a wetland, and Thompson’s design aimed to restore this natural environment.
“We understood that it had previously been a wetland. And so the idea that we might create a landscape over which all the buildings floated.”
She highlights the vital role of wetlands in managing water quality and habitat, with all campus landscapes designed to both treat and attenuate water.
Waste reduction was another critical component, with a goal of diverting at least 90% of construction waste from landfills.