“It’s the people from the past and going through to the future and just celebrating everything that goes on and the energy and the coming together of all the people of Tāmaki Makaurau.”

He said he was so proud of their work, and how they connected the past and present, representing not only their local community but also many others across the motu.

Kairau Bradley, also known as Haser (Ngāpuhi) who was part of the team, said he would dream of being a Warrior and was proud he could be a part of this kaupapa.

“I’ve been here as a fan countless times, so to be able to collaborate with my brother and Jonny on this artwork is a privilege – we hope people connect with our work.

“I may not be a Warrior but to me, as an artist, this might be the next best thing.”

Murals by artists Jonny 4Higher and Haser at Go Media Stadium. Photo / Photosport

The importance of the mural

He said it was special to be given the opportunity to be a part of the process, especially in a place with a rich history.

“The influence it has on someone is something as simple as colour will affect someone’s day, so to have these pieces here reflect a lot of the stadium’s history.

“Any opportunity I think to work in a space like this that houses as much energy as it does. You know the footsteps and the chairs that echo through these stadiums speak for itself.”

Auckland Stadiums director James Parkinson echoed this sentiment of honouring the stadium’s history and ensuring it was reflected in the mural project.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.