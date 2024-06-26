Givealittle pages launched for the whānau of the three dead Gisborne fishermen reach $80k

“He leaves behind a beautiful young family, and we, as friends and whānau, want to do everything we can to support them through this incredibly difficult time.

“Many people have reached out wanting to help. This is a way to ease the financial burden and support Mel and her babies Ezekiel and Billie-Melanie.

“Donations will go directly to Mel and her children to help cover funeral costs and any other financial challenges they may face during this difficult time.”

Elwood Higgins, who lost his life in the sea off Māhia, pictured in August 2021.

Meanwhile the second Givealittle established by the Tatapouri Sports Fishing Club had reached $53,302, as of 8am.

“As the club, we wanted to offer a neutral and trusted space for anyone wanting to donate to the families directly affected by this tragedy,” the club wrote.

The largest donation to the fishing club was from JT Contractors, which offered $500.

Speaking to RNZ, Gisborne mayor Rehette Stoltz said the news of the deaths was heartbreaking for the entire region.

“Our community is in mourning. Everyone is waking up to this news and our community is right behind them.”

Stoltz said the region was experiencing some of the worst weather it had seen, which made the search difficult.

Damien Macpherson was one of the boating victims.

Their deaths have been referred to the coroner.

“Police’s thoughts are with their whānau at this incredibly distressing time,” a spokesman said.

In a post on Facebook, Higgins’ friend Ethan Bryant said, “It’s chilling to the spine to wake up to this news that one of your own has been lost”.

Riki Tana said, “Big love to you bro Elwood Higgins slayer of all slayers”.

“Rip cuzzy Elwood Higgins..condolences to all my Higgins whanau.. love to all..”

A man who appeared to be Sinoti’s father said “kuo’ ne tatau mai”, describing the death of his son in Tongan on Facebook, said Tongan-New Zealand online news outlet Kaniva Tonga.



