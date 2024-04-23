Gang members ride out for the funeral procession of gang member Trinity Duffy, aka James Helu, near the Waikumete Cemetery in West Auckland on March 6 last year.

OPINION

My name is Denis Christopher O’Reilly. I am a 71-year-old Pākehā New Zealander. I identify as tangata Tiriti. Among other qualifications I hold a Master’s degree in social practice.

Although I put my patch down in 2011 (see Kia Pakeke Ahau, I remain a life member of Black Power.

Denis O’Reilly is a life member of Black Power.

I am also a member of Grey Power (membership number 302751), the Roman Catholic Church and, thus, the communion of saints and forgiveness of sins, the Waiohiki Marae, the Napier Pilot City Trust and the Waiohiki Community Charitable Trust.

I am a father of six children, grandfather of 19 and great-grandfather of 10. I tell you this to indicate that I cannot simply be defined as a gang member.

I agree with the intent of the bill, namely, to reduce the ability of gangs to cause fear, intimidation, and disruption to the public.

I do not agree with the means intended to achieve this outcome. In fact, I believe the legislation as proposed is likely to produce unknown and unintended negative consequences.

I believe I can speak with some authority on this matter.

I have mixed with the gang community since 1972 both as a member and as a government official.

I have studied gangs abroad, namely in Jamaica, Great Britain, Australia and El Salvador.

I have served in the field as a detached youth worker (see A Brief History of Youth Work in Aotearoa) and as a field worker with the Group Employment Liaison Service (see the file download Achieving Wellbeing and Prosocial Transformation Through Social Mobilisation: An Evaluation of a Gang Empowerment Strategy).

Denis O'Reilly. Photo / Paul Taylor

I became the chief executive of GELS and in that capacity I chaired the Interdepartmental Committee on Gangs.

Although the route the coalition Government seems intent on pursuing may be politically popular, and,I concede that no one voted for me, it flies in the face of evidence (see Evidence summary on minimising harm from and within gangs in Aotearoa).

I believe the current approach taken by NZ Police is intelligent and nuanced.

On one hand, police utilise dialogue with pro-social gang leadership, and on the other hand they carry a big stick and are not afraid to deploy it when required. That’s being smart on crime. The proposed legislation travels in another direction.

Ngā mihi,

Denis O’Reilly

