Black Power life member and community advocate Denis O'Reilly says you must de-politicise gangs. Photo / NZME

Black Power life member and community advocate Denis O'Reilly says you must de-politicise gangs. Photo / NZME

Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air

Lifetime Black Power member Denis O'Reilly says if gangs continue to be used as a political football, gang membership will continue to rise.

O'Reilly said the fact politicians were not truthful about the major increase in gang numbers over the past five years was "because it didn't fit their narrative".

"Gangs are a social issue, and organised crime is separate," O'Reilly told the Herald.

"Gangs have to be de-politicised and we have to take a cross-party view of things. Good luck with that.

"If Labour loses the election, then the gangs become National's problem, and it goes on and on."

O'Riley said separating gang membership and activity from organised crime is the first real step towards generating meaningful research on gangs and why they continue.

"Back in the old days it was about friendship, brotherhood and being wanted. They are still the drivers today, but there is also a new social aspect to gangs.

"In the Roper report from the 1970s, he said, 'Don't make gangs and gang members notorious'.

"You only have to look at social media - everything these young people do is loaded for the world to see almost immediately.

Gang numbers are increasing and show no sign of slowing down. Photo / NZME

"When dealing with organised crime, it doesn't matter whether those involved are gang members or the members of the Rotary Club.

"Gangs are a social issue and there needs to be social research."

Five years ago, the police National Gang List (NGL) had 5050 names. Fast-forward to August 2022, and that's now up to 7835 - a 55 per cent increase.

And the age bracket with the biggest spike is 18 to 25-year-olds, which has risen from 514 to 898 in the same five-year period - a 75 per cent increase.

O'Reilly said that also coincides with the massive increase in ram-raids and the police decision to halt all pursuits.

"Police are doing some good work in terms of community liaison and enforcement," O'Reilly said.

"But we need to separate gangs from organised crime. Organised crime is definable. Gang membership is not definable and is an elastic term that encapsulates everything from a group of 12-year-olds in Hamilton to cartels.

"We should be asking these people why they join gangs.

O'Reilly said it's not only young people joining the gangs, and it's not a simple set of analyses to comprehend.

"I've seen 40-year-old well-to-do guys getting patched up," O'Reilly said.

"I don't know if they are having a midlife crisis."