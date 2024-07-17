A group of Māori game developers and creatives are heading to China hoping to get an insight into the country’s booming tech scene.
Whakaata Māori spoke to some of the participants before their upcoming trip.
Manawa Udy (Te Arawa, Mataatua, Tainui) from Ngahere Communities said she is looking forward to building business relationships during the trip.
“We’ve got a really cool schedule visiting a lot of spaces and like technology, creative technology, game development, we’re going to a gaming expo and will be talking about things like IP and protecting culture and place.
She said her goal is to come away with having built connections with her fellow creatives.
“I think as much as the experiences and the learnings in China are going to be amazing. I think the goal always comes in the connections that we’ve build with those from back home.”
It is Amber Taylor’s second business trip to China and she hopes to formalise some of the partnerships already made.
“It’s really about formalising our partnerships as well as creating and forming some new partnerships. But really cementing the work that I had put in last year to be able to look at transitioning into the China market.”
ARA Journeys was established in 2018 to bring indigenous stories to life through augmented reality, virtual reality, and artificial intelligence.
The company has seen success with some of its games like Journeys of Manu and Tuwhiri.
Pita Taylor-Heke (Ngāti Tuwharetoa, Te Āti Haunui-a-Pāpārangi, Ngāpuhi, Te Arawa) from Aoerit Games and Productions, works and lives in Whanganui.
“I really feel like I’m representing my iwi here so I’m really wanting to bring back a lot of the knowledge about how China does business in the gaming sector.”
Taylor-Heke will be one of the teina of the delegation and hopes to represent the younger generation.
“Basically share the Māori spirit, our mauri. I really want to communicate how our people conduct business and our processes.”