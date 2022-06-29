Former gang member Fred Takimoana is now a guardian angel for homeless residents living in Ngāi Te Rangi's apartment block. Photo / Mead Norton

Iwi around the country are stamping their mark on the business world. Carmen Hall spent a week with Ngāi Te Rangi and got a rare insight into the iwi's operations. In the latest installment of the series, she meets four members of the iwi's maintenance team: a former hardened gangster, a man who lived in a car and two young guns.

Fred Takimoana has been shot, run-over, stabbed, and had stints in jail.

The former gang member now works for Ngāi Te Rangi, and credits the iwi with giving his life purpose.

He is the supervisor of a maintenance team that looks after all the iwi's offices, its commercial assets, a transitional-housing apartment block and student accommodation.

Takimoana, who has also seen past employment as an earthmover, dairy worker, security guard, and bouncer, is the Head of Security. In the evenings and over the weekends, he can be found at the apartments in Mayfair St, where he lives on-site with his partner.

His role is to watch over vulnerable homeless residents. Some are families with newborns.

Quietly spoken, Takimoana prefers to remain out of the spotlight.

''It's the first job I've had that I feel like I am really giving back. It's a far-cry from what I used to be.''

Takimoana said he was a violent man in his younger days.

After the death of his father, his life took a drastic turn.

''I was pretty much on my own after that and I ended up with the gangs.''

''There was violence and drugs. Meth was just coming in, and there was a lot of coke.''

Takimoana said the comradeship attracted him to gang life.

His first ''lag'' in prison was for possession of a firearm. He was attacked by a group of league-players, then returned to the scene with 'Shorty', his sawn-off shotgun.

There are lots of stories, he said, and he did what he had to, to get money.

''It was no different to everyday life with your everyday rules.

''I've been shot once, I've been stabbed twice, I have been run-over by a Hilux and been hit with everything you can imagine.''

However, after 14 years Takimoana walked away from the gang when he found out he was about to become a father himself.

''I was more excited than scared. I didn't really see myself as being a dad.''

''I didn't think I would live long enough.''

Takimoana started working security for Ngāi Te Rangi's HBU Mobile Health Waka, which visits five communities a week.

Being the maintenance supervisor was a new gig. He would prefer to ''swing on the shovels'' instead of being in charge, but concedes, ''I love my job."

He also enjoyed life at Ngāi Te Rangi's apartment block. Colleagues and residents say he's a big softie with a heart of gold.

''I just really like helping people. They have some really sad stories and it's really, really hard for them to get homes. One mother and her children had to move to Tokoroa.''

''It's just not right.''

Alex Aitken used to live in his car - now he tickets them. Photo / Mead Norton

Alex Aitken, another member of the team, spent six months living in his car. He was parked outside the old Mount Police Station when Ngāi Te Rangi was preparing to take over the building.

''It was quite funny - when they first moved in here they didn't have any kitchen utensils, and they knocked on my window to see if I had a knife. There were a few of us living down here, including a woman from America.''

Aitken left Perth for Tauranga in 2016, but an argument with family meant he ended up homeless.

The beneficiary was approached by iwi staff, including chief executive Paora Stanley, about working seven hours a week, which eventually turned into 30.

''They are really good people and it's a great organisation. My doctor told me I couldn't keep sleeping in my car because my health was deteriorating, so they let me move a mobile cabin on site.''

Dressed in a black woollen hat and jacket bearing Ngāi Te Rangi's insignia, the 59-year-old looked after parking at Mount Central, one of the iwi's commercial premises, kept its fleet of vehicles clean and helped with maintenance.

''I'm really grateful.''

Dylan Rogers and Jack Tuanau are the young guns in the maintenance crew. Photo / Mead Norton

Meanwhile, Dylan Rogers may bid farewell to the Ngāi Te Rangi maintenance crew soon as his rugby league career gathers momentum.

The talented 18-year-old has already spent time with youth-development squads in Australia. He started with the Titans and spent about two years with the Broncos, and his last contract was with the Rabbitohs before heading home for a short stint.

The fullback said league was in his blood, and is a passion that started in the backyard at a young age.

''I did a lot of backyard footy with my cousins. I love it. I love the contact.''

Rogers said there was never been a dull moment with the iwi, having gone from playing on the field to digging holes, mowing lawns, putting up marquees and painting.

''We have a good laugh, and it feels good giving back to the iwi.''

His mate, 28-yer-old Jack Tuanau, said he had a job in scaffolding before he injured his knee.

He has been in the maintenance crew for about eight months, and said previously he didn't know much about his culture.

Tuanau says he feels proud to be Ngāi Te Rangi.

"The people here are pretty cruisy and cool," he observes. "Every day is different."