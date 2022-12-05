Emmanuel Fonoti-Fuimaono.

Emmanuel Fonoti-Fuimaono is a big man with a big voice, and on Friday he takes to the stage in Porirua playing the role of Tupaia in Tim Finn’s Ihitai ‘Avei’a - Star Navigator.

The Samoan tenor is excited and scared at the same time, and admits the butterflies are as big as hens, as D-Day (or should that be O-Day?) draws nearer.

Fonoti-Fuimaono plays Tupaia, a Tahitian star navigator, during his time aboard James Cook’s Endeavour. He sailed from Tahiti with Cook on the Endeavour’s maiden voyage in 1769, but the two navigators of genius were unable to find their way into each other’s worlds.

“I’m a Samoan, playing the role of a Tahitian, so I have been studying the language and songs so I don’t sound like a Samoan trying to be a Tahitian. I want to sound like a Tahitian,” Fonoti-Fuimaono told the Herald.

The full cast and choir of Ihitai ‘Avei’a - Star Navigator.

Fonoti-Fuimaono said it was a haunting story, but he’s confident Tupaia’s character will come out in songs in English and Tahitian.

“This is a big role and I don’t want to let Tim or the team down. The role of Tupaia is a very complex piece,” he said.

“The vocal range is interesting, because it starts low, and then I have to hit the high C.”

His love of music was instilled in him as a child growing up in Flaxmere.

His nana and mum enjoyed music, then an older brother started playing guitar.

“My brother got quite good at the guitar and I wanted to be better, so I took up the guitar and got a long way.”

But it was his voice that would make him stand out.

“I loved singing in the choir and singing hymns,” Fonoti-Fuimaono said.

“I didn’t think singing was going to be my pathway, but you have to prepare yourself constantly, and even when you finish a performance, you have to assess how you can do better.

Fonoti-Fuimaono was an active member of Hawke’s Bay youth initiative ‘Project Prima Volta’ – a music programme that helps empower young people through the art of classical music.

He stepped up to sing the role of Alfredo for Wellington Opera’s La traviata season. He was a Lexus Song Quest finalist, winning the Dame Kiri Te Kanawa Scholarship for Potential. He also played the role of Malcolm in New Zealand Opera’s production of Macbeth and is looking forward to playing the role of Tupaia in Tim Finn’s Ihitai ‘Avei’a - Star Navigator.

The Details:

What: NZ Opera presents Ihitai ‘Avei’a - Star Navigator

When: Friday 9 December at 8pm and Sunday 11 December at 2pm

Where: Te Rauparaha Arena, Porirua

https://nzopera.com/ihitai-aveia-star-navigator-2022/



