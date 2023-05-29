Four names put forward for vacated Waipā Māori Ward seat

The Waipā Māori seat has been vacant since the resignation of Takena Stirling in March. Photo / Waipā District Council

The Waipā Māori seat has been vacant since the resignation of Takena Stirling in March. Photo / Waipā District Council

The race for the Waipā Māori ward councillor seat is heating up as four candidates throw their hats into the ring.

Bill Harris, Barney Manaia, Dale Maree Morgan and Gaylene Roberts are all standing for the vacant seat, which became available following the resignation of Takena Stirling in March.

Starting Thursday, June 1, eligible voters enrolled on the Māori electoral roll will have the opportunity to cast their votes.

“This councillor will be the voice for Māori in our community and with that brings a great responsibility and opportunity to shape our district. The establishment of the Māori ward ensures Māori will have a voice, leading to fairer representation around our council table.” Waipā governance manager Jo Gread says.

A total of 2368 people are enrolled on the Māori electoral roll in Waipā and Gread is urging eligible voters to familiarise themselves with the candidates.

“If you are on the Māori roll, now’s the time to find out about the candidates, and to vote for who you think can best represent you and your whānau,” she says.

The election is being managed by Elections NZ and whānau can visit vote.nz/enrolling to see which electoral roll they’re on, or to change rolls.

“It’s a critical role that will have a genuine influence on our district now and for years to come,” says Gread.

Election packs have already been mailed and voting will conclude on June 23.

Postal votes should be mailed no later than June 19, Gread says.

“Voting papers can be delivered to the council offices, the after-hours box at Te Awamutu library and the orange ballet bins at Fresh Choice Te Awamutu, Fresh Choice Leamington and Countdown Te Awamutu,” Gread adds.