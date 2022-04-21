Voyager 2021 media awards
Former National leaders had a rudimentary understanding of te Tiriti o Waitangi

5 minutes to read
Former prime minister John Key. Photo / Supplied

Lizzie Marvelly
By
Lizzie Marvelly

Lizzie Marvelly is a musician, writer and activist.

OPINION

I never thought I'd say this, but I almost miss the days of John Key, Chris Finlayson and Bill English. I could hardly be accused, then or now, of being a National Party supporter,

