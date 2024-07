The Olympic Games glossary was crafted by Sky, the NZ Olympic Committee and the Māori Language Commission. Photo / AFP

By Morning Report for RNZ

A new Olympic glossary featuring new Māori words has been created to encourage te reo use during this year’s games.

Te Reo Māori ki Parī 2024 is the first Olympic Games glossary in Māori and English.

The resource was crafted by Sky, the New Zealand Olympic Committee and the Māori Language Commission.

It contains more than 1000 terms and phrases across 30 Olympic Games sporting codes.