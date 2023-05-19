Broadcaster Potaka Maipi and his daughter Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke, who are considering standing for Te Pāti Māori in Hauraki-Waikato.

A father and daughter are in the running to contest the Hauraki-Waikato electorate for Te Pāti Māori.

Māori broadcaster Potaka Maipi has confirmed Te Pāti Māori approached him and his daughter Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke to consider standing in the October elections.

However, Maipi indicated the party was looking for a youthful perspective and has discussed the possibility of his daughter being put forward as a potential candidate.

Maipi-Clarke, 20, was delighted to be endorsed but said she had much to consider before making any decisions.

Labour Minister Nanaia Mahuta currently holds the seat with a majority of 68 per cent. Labour also netted 64.7 per cent of the party votes in the electorate.

Te Pāti Māori captured just 18 per cent of votes for its candidate Donna Pokere-Phillips.

Maipi-Clarke acknowledged the hard work Nanaia Mahuta had done over the years. “If I were to go for the Hauraki-Waikato seat, I would be going up against the kaupapa of the party, not the person.”

The parliamentary website states electorate candidates must be submitted by midday on September 15.



