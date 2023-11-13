Otago University epidemiologist Professor Michael Baker.

Covid caller and epidemiologist Professor Michael Baker says a spike in cases of Covid-19 is a warning not to underestimate the severity of the disease.

Last week, Te Whatu Ora - Health New Zealand reported just over 5800 confirmed and probable reported cases, with a possibly greater number going unreported.

More than a third of cases were in Auckland and nearly 750 were in Canterbury.

Baker says research has indicated Māori and Pasifika people and people with long-term conditions are most at-risk regarding the virus and should be most cautious.

“I mean, this is, unfortunately, a disease that is having a worse impact on Māori and Pacific people in New Zealand, and also people with long-term conditions as one of the big factors. So yes, it’s very important for [people] to take precautions if they do have long-term conditions,” Baker says.

Baker says the effectiveness of New Zealand’s response to the pandemic can be seen in the excess mortality figures, which this year figure at 209 more deaths per million population compared with historical rates.

Atereano Mateariki, Waatea.News.Com.