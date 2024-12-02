A group of African musicians who now call Aotearoa home, is celebrating Christmas by performing our beloved Christmas carols in the style of African music.

A popular Afro-Kiwi Christmas concert, where favourite festive songs are rearranged in a uniquely African style, is set to become the perfect holiday treat for music lovers.

JingleBeatz: WOZANI!, a concert produced by Black Creatives Aotearoa, is back for a second year, after a sold-out concert in 2023. The Tuning Fork in Parnell, Auckland will host the 90-minute event on Saturday.

Talented Afro-Kiwi musicians will rearrange some of our most famous Christmas carols to a vibrant African beat and musical style.

Six of New Zealand’s finest African/Afro-heritage singers will join top African musicians under the musical direction of Jay Moyo, who is also the bass player.

Moyo will be joined by band members Warren Duncan on saxophone and DJ decks, Culistofa Petelo on drums, Gabriel Mugadza on keyboards, Nesu on guitars and Mavs Agdebite on the djembe (African drum).