Erebus memorial: Ministry acted unreasonably by not consulting more widely on location

Proposed Erebus memorial design. Photo / Ministry of Culture and Heritage

By RNZ

The Ministry for Culture and Heritage acted unreasonably in its public consultation for a memorial to the Mt Erebus disaster, says the Chief Ombudsman.

Judge Peter Boshier says Manatū Taonga should have consulted more widely before forming its preference for a location.

The ministry recommended the memorial be built at Dove Myer-Robinson Park in Parnell, but this was opposed by some community and Māori groups, who brought the complaint to the Ombudsman.

Judge Boshier says the ministry should have consulted the wider local community and all Tāmaki Makarau iwi before deciding, which he called a surprising oversight of Treaty obligations.

He's called for the ministry to resolve any grievances before construction begins.