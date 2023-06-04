Te Pāti Māori has chosen Tākuta Ferris as its general election candidate for Te Tai Tonga.

Te Pāti Māori has chosen Tākuta Ferris as its general election candidate for Te Tai Tonga.

By RNZ

Ferris stood for the party in 2020 and the party’s president, John Tamihere, said it took tremendous courage and commitment to put his hand up for another round in the ring.

“Tākuta is not only a fine exponent of kapa haka, having led his kapa Tamatea Arikinui to many Matatini, but he is an artist, a carver and highly-sought-after lecturer at Massey University,” Tamihere said.

Ferris, a descendant of Ngāi Tahu and Ngāti Kuia, said he was honoured to stand again as the candidate for Te Tai Tonga.

“I will be a staunch champion and advocate for Māori independence. The fight for our tamariki and mokopuna will be fierce, therefore, we must be resolute and relentless,” Ferris said.

“We have turned the ihu of the waka around and we are back moving in a powerful direction. I am excited to build on and strengthen the foundations of our Māori movement.”