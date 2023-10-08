Te Pāti Māori co-leader Rawiri Waititi. Photo /TVNZ

Te Pāti Māori co-leader Rawiri Waititi has got into an online squabble with Act’s Hamilton West candidate Susan Stevenson, telling her to “find her own audience” and “don’t come waving your flags on mine”.

The Waiariki MP posted on Facebook Te Māori Pāti car-koi route this week from Ferry Springs to Taupo to Tauranga and the timings of activities.

But Stevenson jumped in on Waititi’s Facebook page saying: “A racist supports only 1 race. ACT supports all people. Support democracy and equality.”

Waititi immediately replied: “Susan Stevenson for ACT Hamilton West, come on Susan, get an audience on your own platform. Please don’t come waving your flags on mine.

“Te Pāti Māori is the party that will look after all of Aotearoa. Not just the rich and wealthy. Take a look at your own policies that are set to keep the poor poor, and rich rich.

“Susan Stevenson for ACT Hamilton West you’re not qualified to tell me what resonates with my people because you aren’t one of them.

“I’d much rather be the recipient of empowering language, words of hope, and inspiration then to hear words like Māori elite, apartheid, subhuman thrown around like what your party does.

Act Hamilton West candidate Susan Stevenson. Photo / Supplied

“Enjoy your evening Susan. Go well this election.”

Followers of Waititi poured into support Waititi.

“Susan Stevenson for ACT Hamilton West ohmygosh lady…get some vitamin D ☀️ & drink plenty of water,” one wrote.