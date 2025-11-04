Advertisement
Education leaders vow to uphold Te Tiriti despite Government’s Treaty clause removal

Joseph Los'e
Kaupapa Māori Editor·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Māori educationalist Bayden Barber of Ngāti Kahungunu.

Rotorua Boys’ High School principal John Kendal says his board of trustees will make their own decision on the Treaty of Waitangi clause, despite changes announced by Education Minister Erica Stanford.

The Government announced it will remove the Treaty of Waitangi clause currently in the Education school boards to give effect to Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

