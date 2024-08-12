“From last December to June this year, the total number of households living in emergency housing has gone from 3141 to 2133 – a 32% reduction in just six months. We have seen over 1000 tamariki depart emergency housing during this period.”

In just seven months, the Government had reduced the number of people and children living in emergency housing.

Bold, ambitious and, some might say, baloney because get to the end of the release and that is where the rubber hits the road as Potaka explains how those numbers have been achieved – and not by Harry Potter or Harry Houdini but by casting the net over the misbehaved and the malevolent.

Families most in need must now produce evidence of their housing situation.

Imagine asking a female escaping an abusive partner for proof of her and her children’s need for emergency housing for safety?

An emergency housing motel in Rotorua. Photo / Andrew Warner

And if you are a naughty emergency housing occupant and don’t listen: “After two warnings, if they [occupants] don’t meet their obligations again, they won’t be able to get an Emergency Housing Grant for 13 weeks,” Potaka’s release said.

So is it blame the people who need emergency housing and then penalise them if they don’t comply?

Labour says National is motivated by saving money rather than ensuring people have a roof over their heads.

“They’re making it harder to access housing and easier to be kicked out – we’re talking about people with nowhere else to go and now anxiously waiting to find out if they still have a home. It’s a cruel kick in the guts for New Zealanders who are already doing it so tough,” says Labour’s Kieran McAnulty.

The majority of New Zealanders will feel some empathy for those facing these emergency housing situations – especially for the children, who through no fault of their own find themselves living in these emergency conditions with people who may not be fit parents.

But kicking the parents out of emergency housing will only make it worse for their kids.