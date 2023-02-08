A free, interactive digital tool called Finding Purpose is being released today.

Clearhead has launched Finding Purpose: a free, interactive digital tool designed to help rangatahi develop a greater sense of purpose and identity to improve their mental wellbeing.

Clearhead CEO Dr Angela Lim said the Finding Purpose digital tool helps users explore their career options, relationships, routines, and hobbies.

“Our platform users said that loneliness and lacking purpose in life are the top two causes of distress post-Covid-19,” Lim said.

Clearhead CEO Dr Angela Lim. Photo / Supplied

“Many Kiwis find it difficult to access the support they need to help manage these feelings, with more than 90 per cent of public funding going towards crisis support, rather than preventative mental health services, like therapy.

“The average cost of therapy can be up to $150 per hour, and we understand that is out of reach for most people, which is why we developed our Finding Purpose tool.”

“We want to hand Kiwis the tools and knowledge they need to support their mental health every day, so they don’t reach crisis point.

The Finding Purpose digital tool has been developed to support youth.

In 2022, Clearhead received $50,000 funding through nib foundation’s Health Smart Grants.

nib foundation executive officer Amy Tribe said the new digital tool will enable youth to develop a deeper sense of identity.

“Clearhead designed the Finding Purpose tool with rangatahi. It appeals to and targets the specific needs of that cohort,” Tribe said.

Clearhead clinical psychologist Sam O’Sullivan was also involved in the design of the digital tool after running a series of successful in-person workshops for seven years.

“Now that the program is more accessible online, I’m looking forward to seeing people of all ages benefit from its content and live a more fulfilling life,” O’Sullivan said.

The Finding Purpose digital tool is available from today on Clearhead’s website: https://www.myclearhead.com/en-NZ/finding-purpose.

Where to get help

If it is an emergency and you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

For counselling and support

Lifeline: Call 0800 543 354 or text 4357 (HELP)

Suicide Crisis Helpline: Call 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO)

Need to talk? Call or text 1737

Depression Helpline: Call 0800 111 757 or text 4202

For children and young people

Youthline: Call 0800 376 633 or text 234

What’s Up: Call 0800 942 8787 (11am to 11pm) or webchat (11am to 10.30pm)

For help with specific issues

Alcohol and Drug Helpline: Call 0800 787 797

Anxiety Helpline: Call 0800 269 4389 (0800 ANXIETY)

OutLine: Call 0800 688 5463 (0800 OUTLINE) (6pm-9pm)

Safe to talk (sexual harm): Call 0800 044 334 or text 4334

All services are free and available 24/7 unless otherwise specified.

For more information and support, talk to your local doctor, hauora, community mental health team, or counselling service. The Mental Health Foundation has more helplines and service contacts on its website.