Te Pāti Māori co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Te Pāti Māori co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer has criticised fellow Māori politicians for their alleged insufficient efforts in addressing climate change.

Ngarewa-Packer endorsed former Mana Party deputy leader Annette Sykes’ recent remarks on Radio Waatea, saying Māori MPs weren’t doing enough.

The Māori Party co-leader pointed to the lack of cross-party support for Te Pati Māori’s member’s bill, which aimed to ban seabed mining, describing it as a missed opportunity.

She suggested her criticism of Labour government inaction would be worse under a National and Act Government, which she branded “the coalition of colonisers”.

“It’s not just climate change; we are in crisis mode,” Ngarewa-Packer said of the lack of urgency by political leaders.