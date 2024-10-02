Advertisement
David Seymour will go head-to-head with Ngāti Toa leader in Treaty Principles Bill debate

Joseph Los'e
By
Kaupapa Māori Editor·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read
Act Party leader David Seymour speaks at Waitangi. Photo / Michael Cunningham

David Seymour is looking forward to a constructive debate with Helmut Modlik on the Treaty Principles Bill - two months after the Ngāti Toa leader called the Act leader out.

A draft of Seymour’s Bill will be ready for public release and discussion next month. National and NZ First have said they will support Seymour’s bill to a first reading only.

Modlik said Seymour is defending the indefensible.

Te Runanga o Toa Rangatira chief executive Helmut Modlik will debate David Seymour's Treaty Principles Bill next week.
“When I reflect on the bill I can’t help but ask: if political parties aren’t supporting it other than Act, why continue wasting taxpayers’ money, and demand yet another expensive multimillion-dollar referendum? What is the true purpose of the public actions taken by Act? Hopefully, we’ll find out on Tuesday, 8 October at 8pm.”

The debate will be broadcast on Martin Bradbury’s Podcast The Working Group and moderated by Bradbury and Damien Grant.

“I’m disappointed by David’s divisive rhetoric. Either stop the charade around a national conversation and debate and kill the Treaty Principles Bill now, or let’s publicly debate what the Treaty means in the 21st century,” Modlik said.

“The information David and his backers are making public is one-sided and unfair. It’s why I’m responding to his challenge for a national conversation by seeking a public debate, which we’d love to host in Porirua.”

Seymour told the Herald he was happy to debate anyone, anytime, anywhere.

“I agree with Helmut that we need a national conversation about what our founding document means to us today,” he said.

“The point of the Treaty Principles Bill is to protect all New Zealanders’ say on the future of our country. I hope that this will be the first of many conversations on what Kiwis want for their futures. Helmut has the same right as anyone else to take part in this conversation and I look forward to hearing what he has to say.”

The debate will be livestreamed and simulcast on YouTube.


