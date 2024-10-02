David Seymour is looking forward to a constructive debate with Helmut Modlik on the Treaty Principles Bill - two months after the Ngāti Toa leader called the Act leader out.
A draft of Seymour’s Bill will be ready for public release and discussion next month. National and NZ First have said they will support Seymour’s bill to a first reading only.
Modlik said Seymour is defending the indefensible.
“When I reflect on the bill I can’t help but ask: if political parties aren’t supporting it other than Act, why continue wasting taxpayers’ money, and demand yet another expensive multimillion-dollar referendum? What is the true purpose of the public actions taken by Act? Hopefully, we’ll find out on Tuesday, 8 October at 8pm.”