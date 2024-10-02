The debate will be broadcast on Martin Bradbury’s Podcast The Working Group and moderated by Bradbury and Damien Grant.

“I’m disappointed by David’s divisive rhetoric. Either stop the charade around a national conversation and debate and kill the Treaty Principles Bill now, or let’s publicly debate what the Treaty means in the 21st century,” Modlik said.

“The information David and his backers are making public is one-sided and unfair. It’s why I’m responding to his challenge for a national conversation by seeking a public debate, which we’d love to host in Porirua.”

Seymour told the Herald he was happy to debate anyone, anytime, anywhere.

“I agree with Helmut that we need a national conversation about what our founding document means to us today,” he said.

“The point of the Treaty Principles Bill is to protect all New Zealanders’ say on the future of our country. I hope that this will be the first of many conversations on what Kiwis want for their futures. Helmut has the same right as anyone else to take part in this conversation and I look forward to hearing what he has to say.”

The debate will be livestreamed and simulcast on YouTube.



