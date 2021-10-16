Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Super Saturday sets record for Māori vaccinations

Otara vaccination event during Super Saturday. Video / Jed Bradley

Originally published by Māori Television

Māori recorded their highest ever number of vaccinations in a 24-hour period yesterday, with 21,815 doses delivered nationwide.

The numbers are part of the nation's first national vaccination day, Super Saturday, which ran across the motu yesterday.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said the country "smashed vaccination records" across the board, with some 129,995 doses administered.

"I want to give a huge thanks to every eligible New Zealander who stepped up to get their shot. That's an awesome effort Aotearoa," he said.

For Māori vaccinations, 10,941 shots were first doses and 10,874 second doses.

"I want to thank Māori providers for the enormous amount of mahi that has gone into making today such a success," Bloomfield said.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern had set a target of 100,000 vaccinations for Saturday. The Ministry of Health expects the numbers could edge over the 130,000 mark when counting is finalised later today.

A drive-through vaccination clinic at Papakura Marae in Auckland yesterday. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Of the shots delivered, 39,024 were first doses and 90,971 second doses.

More than 3.5 million New Zealanders – or 85 per cent of New Zealand's eligible population - have had at least one vaccination, and 2,748,291 people (or 65 per cent) are now fully vaccinated.

Tāmaki is a stone's throw from the 90 per cent national vaccination target, with 89 per cent of its eligible people having had at least one dose.

Bloomfield said yesterday was also a "great day" for Pasifika and Tāngata Whaikaha (those living with a disability).

More than 12,000 Pasifika people received a jab yesterday - with 4223 getting first doses and 8093 second doses.

Bloomfield praised the "novel and creative ways" DHBs, general practices, pharmacies, hauora organisations, businesses and other community groups encouraged their communities to get vaccinated.

"We take our hats off to the thousands of vaccinators, volunteers, DHB and healthcare staff, community helpers, logistics teams, delivery people, Healthline call centre takers and everyone else who played their part, without whom this result would not have been possible," he said.

Bloomfield cautioned while yesterday's effort was unrivalled, there was still more to be done.

"Super Saturday has been a shot in the arm for the final stage of our Covid-19 vaccination programme and we now need to finish the job to protect all New Zealanders from the virus."

Bloomfield urged as many people as possible to schedule their vaccine as soon as possible via the Bookmyvaccine.nz website or the Covid Vaccine Healthline - 0800 28 29 26.

"Getting every eligible New Zealander vaccinated has never been more important, nor has it been more easy, so if you haven't already, please step up and get your shot. Or, if you know of a friend or whānau member who hasn't, please support them to get theirs," Bloomfield said.