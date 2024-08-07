‘Coastal Cannibals’ explores the consequences of industrialisation through a mana whenua lens on Whangārei Harbour, also known as Te Rerenga Parāoa – a place once revered as a gathering spot for chiefs and whales.

Ngahuia Harrison’s doctoral thesis explores the impact of development in the Whangārei Harbour on mana whenua. Photo / Chris Loufte

‘I wanted to portray the flax-roots reality of living around industrial sites’

Harrison brings to light the political and cultural complexities of Whangārei Harbour, illustrating the lasting effects of colonisation, government legislation, and private development on the land, water and people.

The oil refinery, cement works and residential developments depicted in her images have led to extensive ecological damage to the harbour.

Ruakaka Oil Refinery.

However, these industries have also provided economic security for the region, serving as major sources of employment.

Harrison says the promises of economic sustainability made during industrial development came at the expense of mana whenua and the rich marine life that once thrived in the harbour. It is a complicated relationship that raises questions to which the thesis offers no easy answers.

“These are the places where mana whenua worked; that have sustained whānau because the customary practices no longer sustain anyone. That is the consequence of a cannibal capitalism, which impedes our ability to subsist or access natural resources, if they haven’t been extinguished altogether.”

Whangarei Harbour.

These ideas are evident in Harrison’s photography, which articulates the intricate interplay of place, Indigeneity and contemporary lived reality that unfolds across Whangārei Harbour and its surroundings.

“I wanted to portray the flax-roots reality of living around industrial sites, of working in these places, in a landscape where your history extends over a thousand years – a place where you would’ve fed yourself by collecting kaimoana, but that resource is fast becoming extinct, and, more recently, where places like the oil refinery have sustained whānau during the ‘Think Big’ expansion,” she says.

“I wanted to complicate ideas like ‘customary practice’, or these boxes Māori are placed into, in order to prove our relationship to place. Crown definitions are often very narrow, which is not representative of real life.”

Although the sites covered in her research are both geographically and culturally specific, they represent processes that affect many Māori across Aotearoa, she says.

Harrison now holds Te Tomokanga Postdoctoral Fellowship, a two-year appointment with Te Kura Tangata, Faculty of Arts. The role recognises the importance of Māori and Pacific knowledge and experience, and the need for more Māori and Pacific staff.