Cabinet minister Andrew Bayly’s extraordinary outburst, allegedly telling a member of the public to “take some wine and f*** off”, before putting his fingers in an “L” shape on his forehead – known as the loser salute – at a warehouse function was both comicaland curious.
The Commerce Minister’s verbal exchange would not be part of the Cabinet Manual, unless there’s a section for stupidity. It is not the type of publicity Prime Minister Christopher Luxon needs, especially with the latest polls showing National and its leader dipping slightly in popularity.
It’s not a major slide but unwanted headlines like Bayly’s are distractions and take up more publicity than good PR announcements like “Iwi-Government housing projects gets green light”.
The incident happened on a visit Bayly made to a warehouse and left the complainant feeling “degraded, embarrassed, and deeply disrespected”.
Bayly is a seasoned politician and would have encountered people from all walks of life in his job. He should be well equipped to know what is appropriate and what isn’t.
Bayly was elected for Hūnua in 2014 and has 10 years’ experience under his parliamentary belt and his resume for adventure is long and impressive. He has competed in three Coast-to-Coasts, climbed Aoraki/Mt Cook, Mt Aspiring/Tititea, and four mountains in Antarctica, including Vinson Massif, the highest mountain in Antarctica and has even dragged a sled 112km to the South Pole.
Bayly said he has apologised for the interaction – not the words – and Luxon backed his man, adding the comments were “unintentional” and meant in a “light-hearted manner”.