Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Kahu

Minister Andrew Bayly should be admonished for his outrageous schoolboy behaviour – Editorial

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
Andrew Bayly. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Andrew Bayly. Photo / Mark Mitchell

EDITORIAL

Cabinet minister Andrew Bayly’s extraordinary outburst, allegedly telling a member of the public to “take some wine and f*** off”, before putting his fingers in an “L” shape on his forehead – known as the loser salute – at a warehouse function was both comical

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Kahu

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Kahu