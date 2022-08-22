'I feel like we've been to hell and back': Fau Vake's brothers, John and James. Video / Māori Television

By Te Ao Māori News

We all know Fau Vake, who was tragically killed on the streets of Tāmaki Makaurau over a year ago. He was an elite fighter, who was part of the City Kickboxing gym and a close friend of Kai Kara-France.

His two brothers, John and James Vake, travelled to Perth to fight in the Eternal 68 mixed martial arts competition at the weekend.

Kai spoke to them before they left about the Commonwealth Games (where John represented Tonga in wrestling), their fight and their beloved brother Fau.

Both say the death of their brother has been difficult to handle and that they are still coming to terms with their loss.

"It's been rough but I guess the thing I'll take away from that is that it's helped us grow stronger," says James.

"I just feel like, throughout all that experience, I literally don't fear nothing. I feel like overcoming that was such a big obstacle that going in there this Saturday and competing is like nothing."

John and James Vake, brothers of late MMA fighter Fau Vake who was killed in an attack over a year ago. Photo / Te Ao Māori News

"I feel like there's no pressure going into that. I feel like I've already been through enough pressure as it is," he says.

John says he is grateful for their friends and loved ones who continue to lift them up.

"It's been, to say rough would be an understatement. I feel like we've been to hell and back."

"But if anything, I'm really grateful for my team, people like yourself, my friends, my family, the ones that I love," says John.

"I feel like what happened a year ago, I'm never over it. I feel like every day is still that day. But I just keep the people closest to me around so that I can continue to get bumped up and continue to put my best foot forward."