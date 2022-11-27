The Black Sox have debuted their new haka in their opening match of the Softball World Cup against the Czech Republic. Video / Te Ao Māori

A new pre-match haka and a booming home run by Ben Enoka set-up an important 3-1 victory for New Zealand over the Czech Republic in the opening game of the Men’s Softball World Cup in Auckland.

The Black Sox - seven-time champions - beat the Czech team 9-0 in the opening game of the Softball World Cup in Prague in 2019, but their European opponents, now ranked fifth in the world, have improved significantly, evidenced by a win over the Black Sox during the lead-up event in Palmerston North.

Hutt Valley’s Joel Evans scored the first run after a Czech misfield off a Cole Evans hit, before fellow Hutt player Tane Mumu scored to put the Black Sox 2-0 up in the top of the third inning. Tomas Klein replied for the Czech Republic, getting home on a wild pitch to cut the lead in the bottom of the third.

But Enoka hit the first home run of the tournament to put the Black Sox 3-1 up in the top of the fifth, and they held the lead from that point on at Rosedale Park in Albany.

The boilover almost happened when Cuba - who only arrived in the country on Saturday - led defending world champions Argentina 1-0 going into the seventh and final inning.

Let's get ready to rumble - the Softball World Cup has started.

As the Cubans naturally began to tire, Argentina dug deep to tie the game, then scored a double to get home 3-1.

Australia, who won the international tournament in Palmerston North last week, showed that was no fluke with a 7-0 blitz of Denmark and veteran Nick Shailes scoring four runs.

The focus of all Kiwi fans was on the hosts in their important clash against the Czech Republic, and they were delighted with Enoka’s blast over the fence, which pushed New Zealand to a 3-1 advantage.

“The home run came with my third time up, and I was just trying to hit the strikes and leave the balls,” said Enoka.

“I got lucky with that one and [was] fortunate to get it over the fence. We were leading by a run, so it was a game-changing aspect in the later innings and a bit of a spark for us not to die off.

“It was a benchmark effort - a line in the sand. I think we can improve on today’s performance. It is going to get harder as we go on, but the boys are tight and we will continue to stay connected.”

Australia made a superb start with three runs on the first turn at bat against Denmark. With Shailes in stunning form, the Australians piled on the runs to finish the game early.

“It was an unreal start. The boys came out firing and didn’t let up the whole game. It was unreal,” said Shailes.

“We were aggressive from the start, put runs on the board early and never let up. The best part was that everyone contributed; everyone came out swinging.”



